Nilogen Oncosystems Announces Opening of Clinical Trial Using Ex Vivo Tumoroids to Predict Immunotherapy Response in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (TUMORIN)

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nilogen Oncosystems today announced that its clinical observational study TUMORIN (NCT05332925) has commenced enrolment. Patients with advanced/metastatic NSCLC who are receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors in the standard of care clinical setting will be enrolled in the study. Nilogen will evaluate 3D-EXplore results with patient outcome data using advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to discover novel biomarker signatures as predictors of patient response and understand the fundamental mechanisms of action for each therapeutic to advance personalised treatment for patients based on the functional response of their cancer.

Nilogen Oncosystems Announces Clinical Trial Using Ex Vivo Tumoroids to Predict Immunotherapy Response in NSCLC

3D-EXplore is a fresh human tumor ex vivo explant platform which retains the immune compartment and full tumor microenvironment capturing the heterogeneity of the tumor while preserving its immune compartment, which are key to understanding the true response of tumor tissue to oncology therapeutics, allowing drug developers and clinicians to understand drug performance in human tissue, providing an informed approach to clinical development and patient response. This uniquely positions the platform to provide drug developers with answers to mechanistic questions about their immuno-oncology drug candidates and prioritize the most promising candidates for advancement into clinical trials, as well as enabling the discovery of complex biomarker signatures and supporting patient selection and co-clinical studies. For clinicians, the opportunity to select the most beneficial treatment regimen for patients based on functional response rather than surrogate markers will enable truly personalized cancer immunotherapy.

"Nilogen's unique 3D-EXplore explant platform is already in use worldwide by Pharma and Biotech companies large and small to support translational and clinical studies, especially in immuno-oncology and with modalities like Bispecific antibodies, Cell Therapies, ADCs, ADCC, and Oncolytic Virus," said Soner Altiok, Chief Scientific Officer at Nilogen Oncsystems. "We are pleased to begin our observational clinical study to demonstrate the power of 3D-EXplore to predict patient response based on functional response data, with the aim to ultimately provide clinicians and patients with the ability to select the best therapy based on the real response of their cancer to therapies rather than surrogate markers."

3D-EXplore's unique ability is to resolve tumor tissue heterogeneity and quantitatively and directly measure penetration, proliferation, tumor cell killing and phenotypic changes in the immune compartment and tumor microenvironment in fresh tumor tissue using advanced flow cytometry and high-content confocal microscopy. These complex datasets can be deconvoluted to deliver biomarker signatures and powerful treatment response predictions which can be correlated to clinical outcomes for a more effective and efficient cancer drug development approach. Our CLIA certified facilities enable us to work with patient samples to directly support clinical trials and patient treatment.

About Nilogen Oncosystems:

Nilogen Oncosystems is a global leader in oncology drug development, advancing personalized oncology treatment and supporting more effective and efficient drug development.

Founded in 2013, Nilogen is headquartered in Tampa, FL and maintains a significant research and laboratory presence in Tampa in its CLIA certified facilities, with a dedicated focus on enhancing the personalization of cancer treatment and care worldwide.

