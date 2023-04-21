Nima Momeni was cited with assault against a woman less than a year before he was arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

The office building where Nima Momeni's company, ExpandIT, operated out of in Emeryville, California. Lloyd Lee/Insider

Nima Momeni faces a murder charge in connection to Cash App founder Bob Lee's death.

Less than a year before, he was cited for simple assault of a woman, records show.

Momeni had a few prior run-ins with police, including for driving with a suspended license and a DUI.

Nima Momeni, 38, the tech consultant who was arrested on a murder charge in the stabbing of Cash App creator Bob Lee, was previously cited on suspicion of assault and battery, according to police records obtained by Insider.

Months before Momeni's April 13 arrest, Emeryville Police Department responded to a call from a woman who reported that she needed help and was "attacked," records showed. The call came on August 1, 2022, around 3 p.m.

According to records, a person "grabbed" the woman's arm, "pulled it," and "pushed her physically."

Police were dispatched to an Emeryville address that is connected to the office unit where Momeni's company, ExpandIt, is headquartered.

Records state that Momeni was subsequently cited and released on PC 242, the California penal code for assault and battery.

Angela Ruggiero, a spokesperson for the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, told Insider in an email that charges were not filed on this case. Records do not indicate what charge the police recommended but the incident was a misdemeanor, she said.

A spokesperson for the Emeryville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Momeni had a few run-ins with the police before he was arrested in connection to Lee's murder.

In 2011, he was charged with driving with a suspended license and with selling a switchblade in California. The latter charge was later dropped, Forbes reported. In addition, there was a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence in 2004, which was also later dismissed, according to KTVU Fox 2.

Momeni's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

