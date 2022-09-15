NIMA Partners and empowerDX, a division of Eurofins, Announce Strategic Partnership to Promote New Celiac Disease Genetic Risk Test

Easy, Take-at-Home Test, Identifies HLA Genetic Risk Factors for Celiac Disease with >99% Accuracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NIMA Partners, the makers of Gluten Sensor and Gluten Capsules for the detection of gluten in food particles, announced today that they have entered into an exclusive partnership with Clinical Enterprise, Inc. (d/b/a empowerDX) to cross-promote a new, revolutionary, at-home Celiac Risk Gene Test.

The Celiac Gene Risk Test, from empowerDX, measures three HLA gene markers (HLA-DQ2 + HLA-DQ8 + DQA1*05) using two simple mouth swabs. It's hoped that the test will help the estimated 1.4 million Americans who have celiac disease – but don't know it – take the first step towards treatment.

"Those who suffer from Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance deserve all the support they can get, which is why this partnership is so important," said NIMA Partners CEO, David DellaFave. "empowerDX's gene risk test represents a powerful new tool for the thousands of people wondering why they aren't feeling right and NIMA is proud to be raising awareness about it."

Travis Wilkes, MD, the Medical Director at empowerDX said, "The empowerDX & NIMA Partners collaboration will help spread celiac disease awareness, improve access to risk testing, and provide solutions for living well with celiac disease. Too many people suffer from celiac disease because they are undiagnosed or unequipped for the daily challenges of a gluten-free lifestyle."

Celiac disease is an autoimmune genetic condition where the body's immune system attacks the small intestine when gluten is consumed. More than 99% of people who develop celiac disease carry one of the genetic variants identified by empowerDX's new test. Symptoms can range from abdominal issues and joint pain to brain fog, depressed mood, and concentration issues. If left untreated, celiac disease can lead to serious health complications including heart disease, intestinal cancers, and fertility issues.

The empowerDX Celiac Risk Gene Test provides access to high-quality HLA genetic testing – which typically requires specialized equipment and rare expertise – at a remarkable value.

Unlike most blood-based celiac disease genetic tests, the empowerDX assay uses a sample taken from two non-invasive mouth swabs to analyze HLA markers. Results for each marker are provided to individuals through a secure online portal ten business days after sample-receipt at the company's CLIA-certified lab.

The test is $199 and available for ages 2+.

For more information on the empowerDX Celiac Risk Gene Test, please visit empowerDXlab.com.

About empowerDX

Launched in 2019 empowerDX is the online shop for easy at-home health testing. empowerDX specializes in FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing, women's health, men's health, sexual health, and general wellness testing. Along with its affiliated CLIA-certified clinical laboratories in the U.S., empowerDX is positioned to lead the market for cutting-edge, self-collected diagnostic and non-diagnostic testing. All clinical tests are reviewed by empowerDX's licensed ordering physician to eliminate the need for a phlebotomist or a telemedicine-observed sample collection. Welcome to health clarity with just a few clicks. The company is based outside of Boston, in Framingham, MA and is a subsidiary of the Eurofins Group. To learn more, please visit empowerdxlab.com.

About Eurofins – The Global Leader in Bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods. Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

About NIMA Partners

Launched in 2021, NIMA Partners offers a Gluten Sensor and Gluten Capsules for the detection of Gluten in food particles for those that suffer from Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance. They have a strong focus on educating the community through an Ecosystem approach. Individuals who suffer from these disease states all live in their own Ecosystem and as a result need to follow a number of different tenets to ensure that they can live their best life….the NIMA Partners product being a part of this Ecosystem. For more information about NIMA Partners please visit www.nimapartners.com and also @nimapartners on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

