Nimble Gravity and Ranta Digital Announce Transaction Close

2 min read

Nimble Gravity's Acquisition Accelerates Growth of Digital Transformation and E-Commerce Consulting Services

DENVER and HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nimble Gravity LLC and Ranta Digital LLC, announced that Nimble Gravity has completed its acquisition of Ranta Digital.

An important step towards advancing our 2023 growth strategy around smart and innovative E-Commerce solutions

Ranta Digital advances Nimble Gravity's transformative solutions strategy by adding a dynamic team that will power its capabilities in Digital Transformation and E-Commerce consulting.

"Completing this acquisition represents an important step towards advancing our 2023 growth strategy around smart and innovative E-Commerce solutions." said Tony Aug, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Nimble Gravity. "I'd like to officially welcome the Ranta Digital team to Nimble Gravity as we join together to provide more comprehensive solutions to support clients as they migrate their existing value propositions online or create entirely new digital opportunities for their business."

"Being part of the Nimble Gravity family expands our capabilities and accelerates our growth. We now have an incredible opportunity to scale our long-term vision of digital excellence" said Matt Ranta, founder, and chief executive officer of Ranta Digital. "Together we have the strategy, the data know-how, and the right execution engine to achieve additional success as a leading e-commerce and digital transformation agency."

Matt Ranta is now the Head of Practice for the Digital Transformation, E-Commerce, and Strategy, practices for Nimble Gravity.

About Nimble Gravity:

Founded in 2019, Nimble Gravity is an international consultancy that specializes in Data Science, Business Intelligence, Digital Strategy and Transformation, as well as Software Development and Tech Design. Nimble Gravity believes in the power of data and evidence-based approaches to drive growth, transform businesses, and create winning solutions for a diverse clientele.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Buenos Aires, and Medellín, Nimble Gravity is a rapidly growing consulting firm ready to tackle the hardest challenges your business is facing.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nimble-gravity-and-ranta-digital-announce-transaction-close-301703770.html

SOURCE Nimble Gravity

