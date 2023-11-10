Nimbys’ ‘green belt theology’ blamed for blocking digital growth

The possibility that a proposed data centre could obstruct views over the M25 was one of the reasons originally cited in a planning rejection

Woodlands Park, despite its idyllic name, is an unremarkable former quarry and asbestos landfill squeezed between the M25 and Uxbridge, where London’s urban sprawl ends and the green belt begins.

It is largely untouched, apart from a lake popular with fishermen and an electricity substation across the road.

But according to Anthony Crean, a former planning lawyer turned developer, it is the perfect location to burnish Britain’s digital ambitions.

Two years ago, Crean applied for planning permission to build what would be Britain’s largest “hyperscale” data centre, financed by £2.5bn investment from an undisclosed US tech company.

The application promised hundreds of full-time jobs and a much-needed increase in computing capacity. To ease environmental concerns, Crean promises to paint the 23-metre-high walls green and plant 18,000 trees. Even the fishing lake would remain.

But last year, Buckinghamshire Council rejected the application. And a week ago local government minister Lee Rowley dismissed Mr Crean’s appeal on behalf of Housing Secretary Michael Gove, saying it would “harm the purposes of the green belt”.

Among reasons originally cited for its rejection, Buckinghamshire Council said it would spoil views from bridges over the M25 and affect the “largely rural feel” of the area.

Crean, who is planning to reapply, blames the decision on what he calls “green belt theology”.

“I don’t think it (the belt) was ever intended to strangle growth when it was originally conceived,” he says.

“This has however been its de facto effect on the digital industry. It’s an illustration of the death grip that green belt policy has on growth in this country.

“The policy is all about avoiding a sprawl of development out into the open countryside. This site is trapped on the inside bend of the M25 between the motorway and an industrial estate.”

News of the appeal’s rejection was cheered by the local Conservative MP Joy Morrissey, who called it “fantastic news” – although her response prompted a swift backlash.

One commentator labelled it “absolutely deranged”, while Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, said: “It’s much worse – the system is working as intended.”

Morrissey said: “I will always stand up for the green belt in the Ivers and my constituency, no matter how unpopular that may occasionally be.”

Most people will never step foot in a data centre but the infrastructure is becoming as crucial to the country as the electricity grid or the road network.

They store and process the information that underpins our digital lives, while also upholding Britain’s ambition to become the next Silicon Valley.

Conservative MP Joy Morrissey said the decision to rejection the proposed data centre project was ‘fantastic news’ - Fiona Hanson

In 2021, the world generated almost 80 zettabytes – or 80 million trillion megabytes – according to analysts at IDC. That will double by 2025 as technologies such as artificial intelligence boom.

A corridor of land in west London, known as the Slough Availability Zone, is the world’s second biggest data centre hub after Ashburn, on the outskirts of Washington DC.

Much of Europe’s data flows through the zone thanks to undersea cable links to the US.

According to the Department for Business and Trade, which wrote a letter appearing to support Crean’s application, each new centre adds up to £400m to the UK’s annual productivity.

Despite the exponentially increasing demand for data, Buckinghamshire Council’s planning rejection said “demand for data centres after 2026 cannot be predicted”.

The proposed site would provide around 8.5pc of the estimated 1,730 megawatts of IT load, a measure of data centre capacity, needed in the Slough zone by 2027.

The application claims there is no alternative site, and if the appeal is rejected, “London’s position as the pre-eminent data centre hub in Europe risks being undermined”.

Crean says Gove has failed to recognise this: “At the moment London is ahead of Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam, which are the other main European centres and they’re catching up.

“He (Gove) has conspicuously failed to consider the adverse consequences for the British national economy in refusing to grant planning permission, and the prejudice that this imposes on London in seeking to maintain its competitive advantage against the other European centres.”

The proposed site is not an isolated case.

Two years ago, industry body techUK pointed out that Britain has no data centre strategy, while Norway is already on its second.

Planning delays and a lack of understanding among planning officers posed a key challenge.

“Comments like ‘I thought all data centres were in Iceland’ are unfortunately very common,” techUK said.

Access to electricity is also an issue, and Thames Water has warned it could ration supplies to data centres, which use water to cool their systems.

“Over the long run, I think that we will face constraints due to the availability of power and complexity around planning,” says Bruce Owen, the UK managing director of data centre company Equinix.

He says, however, that the Government has been receptive to designating data centre sites as critical infrastructure – which may prove crucial in overcoming rural concerns.

“They are saying we realise that we need to move in a direction where we pay a lot more attention to data centres,” says Owen.

