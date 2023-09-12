Nimbys leave housebuilders waiting up to a year for planning permission

housebuilding develoment

A surge in Nimbyism means local housebuilders are waiting a year for planning permission, a new report warns.

Enormous house price growth over the last three decades has driven a boom in animosity against new developments that has prolonged the planning process, destroying the business models of smaller builders.

Between the 1990s and 2023, the wait time for planning permission for small and medium-sized housing developments has quadrupled from 14 weeks to a year, according to analysis by Lichfields, a planning consultancy.

It then takes a further six to eight months to achieve full planning permission.

As the times drag, and builders have to submit more and more paperwork, the cost of obtaining an outline permission has increased from £28,000 (in today’s money) in the 1990s to £125,000 today.

Small and medium-sized (SME) builders must complete more than 30 separate assessments, with more than 100 pages of guidance, to get a principle of development.

Paul Brocklehurst, chairman of the Land, Planning and Development Federation (LPDF), which commissioned the report, said it can often take more than two years for SMEs to get planning consent. “And if they get a refusal, they have to decide whether to appeal it with the planning inspectorate, which would then add close to a year,” he added.

Builders have to submit far more supporting evidence because increased public scrutiny of planning applications has driven a surge in the use of case law in planning decisions.

Mr Brocklehurst said: “There was an unwritten social contract that used to occur between the generations, that we know we have to build housing for future generations.

“Up until the early 80s there was an acceptance of new house building. But that social contract seems to have slowly unwound and now people seem to be less willing to accept development near them.”

House price growth, which has far outstripped wage growth, has been key, Mr Brocklehurst added.

“Everybody is starting to view their house as a financial asset, as well as a place to bring up their family, and when people see it as a store of wealth, they get very concerned about anything that they imagine might reduce that,” Mr Brocklehurst said. “It has been a slow creep over 30 years, with an increased regulatory burden and changing social views.”

Story continues

Edward Clarke, of Lichfields, said: “Every possible development that could affect anybody starts to get questioned much more when you’re in an atmosphere that is heavily politicised, not just between political parties but in local areas.

“Local authorities say everything has to be absolutely bulletproof before we take anything forward, just in case somebody brings up some vaguely relevant case law.”

At the same time that planning has become increasingly politicised, local planning authorities have been subject to funding cuts.

Successive governments have also introduced new regulatory requirements that make the process slower and more complex.

Builders are now grappling with much longer waits and higher costs at the same time that it has become even less certain that their applications will be successful.

Separate analysis from property consultancy CBRE UK showed that there were just 21,918 planning applications for new homes in the first six months of this year in London – a 13-year low.

Mr Clarke said these delays hit SME builders disproportionately because they do not have the economies of scale that larger builders do and cannot spread risk across different sites.

Back in 1988, small and medium-sized (SME) builders produced 40pc of the nation’s new homes. Now, they develop only a 10th.

Chris East, group land director at Sigma Homes, an SME builder in the South East, said: “Over recent years we have seen that planning has become more complex, more costly and more risky with disproportionate burdens on SME developers.”

He added: “We are often jumping through unfair procedural and financial hoops which are stifling growth in all regions.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.