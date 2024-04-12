Nimishillen Twp. home sells for $456,000

Real Estate

A 3,104-square-foot home in Nimishillen Township recently sold for $456,000, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor’s Office.

The home, in the 7800 block of Morning Star Drive NE is located on a 1.6-acre lot and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Built in 1996, the home has a great room and den, along with a large kitchen.

This week’s listings are from March 16 to March 22.

Alliance

Crihfield Robert M & Carla A from Furry Timothy J & Marie M, 2120 Ridgewood Ave, $156,900.

Dennis Chris & Meyers Nick from Taylor Clayton Thomas I, 2098 Western Ave, $85,300.

Gordon Larry D Jr & Mistey Summer from Davison Diane S, 1076 S Seneca Ave, $53,200.

Henning Mary Elizabeth from Oneal Lonnie & Thelma Leona, 2271 Western Ave, $217,000.

Kennedy Kaitlyn Elizabeth from Rinda Properties LLC, 710 Sunset Dr, $125,000.

Mcneal Michael Justin from Durbin Chad M, 426 Linwood Dr, $176,900.

Path of Patriots LLC from Dreger Sean M, 1495 S Arch Ave, $49,000.

Rearick Maza Catherine from Crihfield Robert M & Carla A, 728 S Morgan Ave, $109,900.

Total Investment Properties LLC from Lozier Diana M, 1446 S Linden Ave, $76,000.

Treminio Rolando Jose Urbina from Fonner Debra L, parcel 102460 Wade Ave, $1,100.

White Cameron from Mason Steven A, 1211 South St, $110,000.

Lexington Township

Bosu Brian W & Kathryn E from Miller Alan L & Lois M, parcel 2808312 Lowe Rd NE, $190,000.

Lipply Brooke & Coty from Myers Nathan & Jennifer, 11710 Freshley Ave NE, $490,000.

Lipply Brooke & Coty from Myers Nathan D & Jennifer R, 11710 Freshley Ave NE, $490,000.

Snyder Denny & Rachel from Burkey Sue E, 11750 Freshley Ave NE, $330,000.

Louisville

Blattert Mary & Wacker Steven from Schubert Laura A, 167 Beau Chemin Ave, $202,400.

Brown Caleb from Ama Ohio Home LLC & Melvin John C &, 1313 Washington BLVD, $159,500.

Dillinger Jeffrey M & Settles Katrina from Mercier Paulette M, 321 S Silver St, $140,000.

Story continues

Dillinger Jeffrey M & Settles Katrina from Mercier Paulette M, parcel 3600235 Silver St S, $140,000.

Evans Garrett from Aowad Constance L & Rossetti Cathy D Tte, 1725 Hiram St, $244,900.

Ewing Mary J from Dornan Laura L Ttee, 1300 Wynridge Ave, $216,000.

Gill Jessica N & Brenton L from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 381 Jonagold Dr NE, $357,990.

Gorham Grant from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 3059 Mcintosh Dr NE, $285,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 359 Golden Apple Dr NE, $132,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 389 Golden Apple Dr, $132,000.

Maylor Morgan S & Robb Michael from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 364 Golden Apple Dr NE, $98,000.

Walker Ryan from Yoder Kellen A & Rachel L, 253 Dogwood St, $300,000.

Marlboro Township

Martin Kevin J from Jedel Jr Ronald L, 11799 Ravenna Ave, $265,000.

Nimishillen Township

Brooks Ty J & Ashley D from Cuenot Joshua David, 7861 Morning Star Dr NE, $456,000.

Stephenson Brent Layne & Mandi Beth from Reale Augustine M &Judith v, 5909 Sunscape Dr NE, $270,000.

Osnaburg Township

Beistel Janet from Mozzochi Paul & Helen R, 6560 Maplebrook Ave NE, $189,000.

Beistel Janet from Mozzochi Paul & Helen R, parcel 3701641 Maplebrook St NE, $189,000.

Staten Dannielle from Fink Jaren Tyler, 2708 Sunlight Ave NE, $205,000.

Paris Township

Arbocast Aaron from Soehnlen Christopher J & Stephanie A, 14104 Baymount Dr NE, $438,500.

Washington Township

Armour Mary Lee Trust from Alliance Ventures Inc, 2631 Patriots Path Condo 7-A, $309,000.

Conroy James Joseph II from Vence John Succ Ttee of the Patricia A, 8853 Schubert Ave NE, $187,900.

Furcolow Sandra K from Alliance Ventures Inc, 2629 Patriots Path Condo 7-B, $309,000.

HPH Energy LLC from Goegan Christopher G & Angelo, 636 W Bayton St, $69,055.

HPH Energy LLC from Goegan Christopher G & Benno Staci, 670 W Bayton St, $38,500.

HPH Energy LLC from Steepleton Curtis Donald & Eleanor Lea T, 3747 Mahoning Ave NE, $151,290.

Jones James B II & Tracy M Ttees from Grimes Bonita L Aka Bonnie L, 13732 Easton St NE, $182,000.

Radachy Thomas & Thomas Radachy from Davco Systems Inc, 4800 Union Ave NE, $316,600.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Nimishillen Twp. home sells for $456,000