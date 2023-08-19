Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Shares Could Be 34% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Nine Energy Service's estimated fair value is US$3.00 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Nine Energy Service is estimated to be 34% overvalued based on current share price of US$4.03

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$11.0m US$20.9m US$17.3m US$15.3m US$14.2m US$13.6m US$13.2m US$13.1m US$13.1m US$13.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -17.22% Est @ -11.41% Est @ -7.34% Est @ -4.49% Est @ -2.50% Est @ -1.10% Est @ -0.13% Est @ 0.56% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% -US$9.8 US$16.6 US$12.3 US$9.7 US$8.0 US$6.8 US$5.9 US$5.2 US$4.7 US$4.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$64m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$13m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$134m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$134m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$43m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$106m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$4.0, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nine Energy Service as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Nine Energy Service

Strength

No major strengths identified for NINE.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Nine Energy Service, there are three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Nine Energy Service you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for NINE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

