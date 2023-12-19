Is Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Trading At A 50% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Nine Entertainment Holdings fair value estimate is AU$4.01

Nine Entertainment Holdings is estimated to be 50% undervalued based on current share price of AU$2.02

Our fair value estimate is 80% higher than Nine Entertainment Holdings' analyst price target of AU$2.23

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$279.6m AU$299.9m AU$320.6m AU$341.0m AU$348.0m AU$354.7m AU$361.7m AU$369.0m AU$376.5m AU$384.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.97% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.03% Est @ 2.04% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% AU$261 AU$262 AU$262 AU$261 AU$249 AU$237 AU$226 AU$216 AU$206 AU$196

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.4b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$384m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.1%) = AU$8.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$8.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= AU$4.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$6.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.0, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

ASX:NEC Discounted Cash Flow December 19th 2023

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nine Entertainment Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.972. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Nine Entertainment Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Media market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Nine Entertainment Holdings, there are three important items you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nine Entertainment Holdings that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does NEC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

