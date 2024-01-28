Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited's (ASX:NEC) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Nine Entertainment Holdings' (ASX:NEC) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Nine Entertainment Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

See our latest analysis for Nine Entertainment Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nine Entertainment Holdings is:

10% = AU$195m ÷ AU$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Nine Entertainment Holdings' Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Nine Entertainment Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Nine Entertainment Holdings' moderate 12% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Nine Entertainment Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Nine Entertainment Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Nine Entertainment Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 84% (or a retention ratio of 16%) for Nine Entertainment Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Nine Entertainment Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 74%. However, Nine Entertainment Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 15% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Nine Entertainment Holdings' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.