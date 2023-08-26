Nine Entertainment Holdings (ASX:NEC) Is Reducing Its Dividend To A$0.05

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.05 on the 19th of October. However, the dividend yield of 5.0% still remains in a typical range for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Nine Entertainment Holdings

Nine Entertainment Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Nine Entertainment Holdings' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 50.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 68%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Nine Entertainment Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Nine Entertainment Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was A$0.042, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. Nine Entertainment Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Over the past five years, it looks as though Nine Entertainment Holdings' EPS has declined at around 14% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nine Entertainment Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Nine Entertainment Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.