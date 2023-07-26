Do Nine Entertainment Holdings' (ASX:NEC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Nine Entertainment Holdings (ASX:NEC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Nine Entertainment Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Nine Entertainment Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Nine Entertainment Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.8% to AU$2.8b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Nine Entertainment Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Nine Entertainment Holdings insiders spent AU$126k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic.

Should You Add Nine Entertainment Holdings To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Nine Entertainment Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Nine Entertainment Holdings in more detail. Even so, be aware that Nine Entertainment Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

