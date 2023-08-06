Nine restaurants, businesses for sale in the greater Holland area

Several businesses in the greater Holland area are on the market, according to local real estate listings. Among them are restaurants, a trucking company and a barber shop.

Several businesses in the greater Holland area are on the market, according to local real estate listings. Among them are restaurants, a trucking company and a barber shop.

Some of the listings fail to identify the business in question, as owners often prefer to inform employees and the public after a buyer has been found. So, we've compiled some of the more interesting listings based on their descriptions:

Full Service Sign Company

Located in Holland

Listed for $250,000

As the current owner approaches retirement, sellers hope to find an established sign professional to carry on this company’s four-decade-plus legacy. “Prefer a buyer with experience in the sign business, but am willing to train the right individual,” a listing on BizBuySell reads.

'Only Coney Island-Style Restaurant in Ottawa County'

Located in Ottawa County

Listed for $600,000

According to its listing, this restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch service Mondays-Saturdays. The sale includes inventory, furniture, fixtures and equipment, plus the lease of the 4,000-square-foot space. For this “one-of-a-kind, only Coney Island-style restaurant in Ottawa County,” the purchaser would also receive two weeks of training.

Company-Operated Convenience Store w/Gas

61 E. 24th St. in Holland

Listed for $35,000

This company-operated convenience store sells 335,000 gallons of gas annually and averages $555,000 in inside sales. Sale includes a 10-year lease at $5,000 per month for the 2,800-square-foot store on a half-acre site.

Midwest Trucking Company

Located in Ottawa County

Listed for $13.6M

This family-owned trucking and brokerage company started 20 years ago as a small family business. The listing on BizBuySell says the company operates 65 tractors, with accounting staff, human resources and safety team members, full-time mechanics and four dispatchers.

The purchase also includes 11 drop deck vans, a 2,500-square-foot office and three acres of land for parking.

Profitable Holland Barber Shop and Lounge

Located in Holland

Listed for $65,000

Story continues

“This upscale, profitable, thriving (barber shop) has built a loyal client base since 2011,” the listing on BizBuySell reads. “They offer a wide range of opportunities for growth, from traditional haircuts, salons and massages." The sale includes nine hydraulic chairs, four shampoo bowls, a reception area and desk, a breakroom with a washer and dryer, and a massage room.

Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard opened in Holland Township in August 2019.

Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard Franchise

12659 Riley St. Suite 10 in Holland

Listed for $149,900

“Step in the first day with inventory and equipment and ready to go," the listing reads. "The current owner will help you along to get you going. Drive-thru window, outside and inside seating space, and attractive interior.”

According to the posting, the location saw the highest percent increase in growth of any Rita’s in 2022.

Cobblestone Crafts and Hobbies is currently listed for sale in Holland Township for $1,282,000.

Cornerstone Crafts

367 E. Lakewood Boulevard in Holland

Listed for $1.28M

This store has been a popular destination for hobby enthusiasts for more than 50 years, selling radio-controlled cars, trucks, airplanes and boats. The sale includes model cars and trains, board games, collectible cars and comics and art supplies.

The store occupies a nearly 7,000-square-foot freestanding building. The owner is pursuing retirement.

Profitable Art Gallery with Large Digital Presence

Located in Allegan County

Listed for $459,000

This art gallery along the Lake Michigan shoreline offers year-round tourist activity. “This successful, profitable 40-year-old business resides in a free-standing, architecturally relevant, two-story, 3,000-square-foot building with a 10,000-square-foot adjacent outdoor sculpture garden.”

Full Service Restaurant in Tourist Town

Located in Allegan County

Listed for $499,900

This restaurant/bar is located in the heart of a tourist town. The sale includes over 4,000 square feet of space, plus outside seating. While the business currently closes for a portion of the winter, it could operate year-round and see profits, according to the listing.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Nine restaurants, businesses for sale in the greater Holland area