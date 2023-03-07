U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,478.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,360.75
    +37.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.47
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    +0.17 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9960
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,421.75
    +20.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.04
    +266.36 (+109.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,940.68
    +10.89 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Nine Out of Ten Companies Lack the Culture and Organizational Structure to Unlock Digital Growth, Infosys Report Finds

·6 min read

Infosys research reveals a blueprint for the 21st century enterprise focused on live data, responsible risk-taking and product-centricity

BANGALORE, India, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 7% of companies have the correct combination of culture and operating structure to boost growth from digital technologies, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute, the thought leadership arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Infosys_Logo
Infosys_Logo

Digital Radar: The Next Digital Frontier, surveyed 2,700 business executives across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India, and found that companies that make decisions based on high quality, transparent data and build a culture of responsible risk-taking are more likely to deliver profitable growth in today's tough macro-economic conditions. In addition, organizing around products, not process, gets new products to market faster, increasing early-mover advantage.

This research suggests three differentiators for success: use data internally, design organization culture to take responsible risks and organize the business around products. Companies that excel in these capabilities enjoy increased profit, brand perception, and employee as well as customer engagement. However, our report found that less than 10% of firms have mastered these three differentiators, highlighting significant opportunities for those that do.

Live Data: The report finds that only 5% of firms currently implement what it defines as a universal 'live data' approach. This is defined as data that is high-quality, timely, and readily available across the organisation. These data practices drive profit through better innovation and new product speed to market. For instance, companies that follow robust data practices for decision-making improved their new product introduction capability by as much as 85%.

Product-centricity: Companies that organize their teams around their product offerings, instead of business functions, are 50% more likely to be top performers in new product introduction and improve both employee and customer engagement significantly. Yet only half of respondent companies are currently organized in this way, highlighting a tremendous market opportunity.

Responsible risk-taking culture: Finally, a company that takes responsible, considered risks, backed by live data, is more likely to create products faster, retain employees, and increase profit than those that do not. We identified five culture levers that can improve innovation fivefold: flexible leadership style, leadership and employee diversity, data-driven leadership, rapid test-and-learn, and encouraging risk-taking.

Together these findings further highlight that digital success is contingent on the way a company organizes itself around technology, rather than being something that can be delivered by technology alone.

Mohit Joshi, President, Infosys, commented; "We are at a time when businesses and consumers are facing change, tough macro-economic headwinds, and a challenging competitive environment. Leaders must see this period as an opportunity to think differently, unlock new structures and ways of working to drive much needed innovation and growth. Yet, in practice, very few businesses are accomplishing this. The opportunity lies in the hands of the C-suite to develop a 21st century enterprise that builds resilience, agility, and growth into their operating models."

Jeff Kavanaugh, VP and Global Head at Infosys Knowledge Institute, said; "The 2023 Digital Radar reveals a new frontier for business. It outlines three areas to spark innovation and bottom-line growth, showing that highly successful firms recognize the relationship between live data, product-centricity and a responsible-risk taking culture. These companies are a step ahead on their digital journey while caring for people and planet."

To read the full report, visit here.

Methodology

Infosys Knowledge Institute used an anonymous format to conduct an online survey of 2,700 business executives across industries across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India. To gain additional, qualitative insights, the researchers interviewed subject matter experts and business leaders. Linear regressions were then used to analyze which technologies and business practices correlate with profit and revenue growth.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Media contacts:

For more information, please contact: Dena Tahmasebi, Director of Communications EMEA, Infosys: Dena.Tahmasebi@infosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nine-out-of-ten-companies-lack-the-culture-and-organizational-structure-to-unlock-digital-growth-infosys-report-finds-301764345.html

SOURCE Infosys

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • KALA Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Remains in Focus

    Kala's Q4 earnings miss estimates. Its shares rise in pre-market trading on Mar 6.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • SEC Files Emergency Action Against BKCoin for Running $100M ‘Ponzi-Like’ Scheme

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was granted emergency relief by a Florida court on Monday to freeze and appoint a receiver for the assets of Miami-based crypto hedge fund BKCoin and one of its co-founders, Kevin Kang.

  • U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of Powell testimony

    Trading is muted ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate on Tuesday, due to commence at 10 a.m. Eastern.

  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 3.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • Mark Mobius warns that investors should ‘be very, very careful’ in China, after revealing he can’t get his money out of the country

    “I can’t get my money out. The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country,” said the veteran investor.