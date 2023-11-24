Nine ways to save a buck this holiday season

The radio is tuned to Jingles Bells, stores across the state are decked out with decorations, and holiday events are becoming a daily occurrence.

It’s official. The holiday season is here.

Statistically, that means big money for retailers.

According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales for November and December in 2022 totaled $929.5 billion. Projections have 2023 sales between $957.3 and $966.6 billion.

That's a lot per family. So, how can you save?

We've compiled a few options for you:

Do your homework

If you're anything like me, holiday shopping is a get-in, get-out situation. I wish I could say this method has served me well, but it really bodes best to plan ahead and shop around. Visit different retailers, shop online, ask Google. A little extra effort can go a long way.

Go homemade

A homemade gift is a great way to save money and pull at the old heart strings. Whether its a hand-written letter, a photo album, or a batch of cookies, it's guaranteed to mean more than whatever's trendy this year.

Take advantage of Black Friday

Growing up, the best gift my brothers and I ever received was the Nintendo 64. And guess when my dad swung that purchase? Black Friday. Even though the shopping capital of the year has lost some of its allure, it’s still possible to find impressive deals. And trust this business reporter — shopping on Black Friday isn't as intimidating as it once was.

Black Friday isn't as popular as it once was, but you can still find plenty of good deals.

Support local on Small Business Saturday

Support local businesses while saving money. Need I say more?

Shop online for Cyber Monday

Where did Black Friday go? It moved online. And it gets even crazier on Cyber Monday. One tip, though: factor in those shipping costs when making a purchase, and considering free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Simplify the season

As my family continues to grow, gift-giving gets more and more pricey. Our solution? Putting everybody's names in a hat and picking one each. Not only does it cut down on the number of gifts you purchase, it allows you to be more personal.

Be realistic

Before you get too far into your shopping, take an honest look at your finances, settle on a budget, and stick to it.

Plan for next Christmas

It won't help this year, but consider next year's holiday season. If you start saving right away, setting aside $15 a week, you'll have close to $800 saved for 2024.

Have fun

It’s easier said than done, but try to remember the most important part of the holiday season is spending time with loved ones. Times are tough, so spread love and kindness wherever you go!

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Nine ways to save a buck this holiday season