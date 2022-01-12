U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Ninepoint Announces Addition of Mutual Fund Class for Bitcoin ETF

Ninepoint Partners LP
·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce another convenient way to access Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF (the “Fund”) with the launch of class A and F liquid alternative mutual fund units of the Fund.

Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF is a convenient way to get direct exposure to Bitcoin on a global stock exchange, the TSX, and now, on Fundserv. No wallets. No passwords. No hassle.

For investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin, but who are also attracted to environmental, social & governance (“ESG”) investment opportunities, Ninepoint uses a portion of its management fee to fully offset the carbon produced by the Bitcoin held in the Fund. By fully offsetting the carbon footprint of the Fund, Ninepoint is providing investors who care about the future of the planet a viable choice for allocating a portion of their portfolio to Bitcoin.

“By giving investors another way to purchase Bitcoin, we’re making it easier to participate in the dynamic crypto market while still supporting investors’ ESG goals.” said Alex Tapscott, Managing Director of Ninepoint’s Digital Asset Group.

Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF mutual fund class will be available for purchase on January 17, 2022 under the following fund codes:

Fund Code

Mutual Fund Units

NPP938

Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF – Class A

NPP929

Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF – Class F

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Contact:
Wealth Matters Consulting
Mary Victoria Falzarano
561-578-0697
mvf@wealthmattersconsulting.com

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Fund nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.


