Ninepoint Flow-Through Limited Partnerships Announce Rollover Transaction and Dissolution

Ninepoint Partners LP

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) announced that Ninepoint 2021 Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “2021 Partnership”) and Ninepoint 2021 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “2021-II Partnership”, and together with the 2021 Partnership, the “Partnerships” and each a “Partnership”), will be proceeding with a tax-deferred transfer of the assets of the Partnerships into Ninepoint Resource Fund Class, a class of shares of Ninepoint Corporate Fund Inc., an open-ended mutual fund corporation (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”).



In exchange for the assets of the 2021 Partnership, Ninepoint Resource Fund Class will issue Series A and Series F shares to the Partnership, which will be distributed to limited partners of the Partnership in exchange for their Class A and Class F limited partnership units of each of the National and the Quebec portfolio of the Partnership. In exchange for the assets of the 2021-II Partnership, Ninepoint Resource Fund Class will issue Series A and Series F shares to the Partnership, which will be distributed to limited partners of the Partnership in exchange for their Class A and Class F limited partnership units of the Partnership. Limited partners will receive shares of Ninepoint Resource Fund Class with a value equal to the value of the units of the Partnership that they hold in exchange for such units. The Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction will take place on or about February 3, 2023, after the close of business. The Partnerships will be dissolved on or about March 31, 2023.

The investment objective of Ninepoint Resource Fund Class is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in Canada and around the world that are involved directly or indirectly in the natural resources sector. Ninepoint is the manager of the Partnerships and Ninepoint Resource Fund Class. Sprott Asset Management LP is the sub-advisor to Ninepoint Resource Fund Class.

Additional information about Ninepoint Resource Fund Class is available in the simplified prospectus of the fund at www.sedar.com and www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to a Partnership. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Partnership’s and Ninepoint’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Partnership and Ninepoint believe the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Partnership, nor Ninepoint undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



