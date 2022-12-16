U.S. markets closed

Ninepoint Partners Announces Estimated Annual 2022 Capital Gains Distributions for ETF Series Securities

Ninepoint Partners LP
·4 min read
Ninepoint Partners LP
Ninepoint Partners LP

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the estimated annual 2022 capital gains distributions for its ETF Series securities. Ninepoint Partners expects to announce the final year-end distribution amounts on or about December 21, 2022. The record date for the distributions is December 30, 2022 All distributions are payable on January 9, 2023.

The per-unit estimated distributions are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series

Ticker

Estimated Notional Capital
Gain Distribution per unit

CUSIP

Ninepoint Energy Fund

NNRG

$4.89

65443T203

NOTE: All estimates in this document do not incorporate forward looking information and are based on the accounting data as of November 1, 2022. Due to the market conditions, the actual year end allocable amount may differ from these estimates and the difference could be material. The information included in this letter is for reference purposes only. Please reconcile all information against your official client statements. This is not intended to be a statement for official tax reporting purposes or any form of tax advice. NNRG.U will pay the $USD equivalent of the NNRG capital gain distribution.

Ninepoint Partners confirms that as of November 1, 2022, the following Funds are not expected to have annual capital gains distributions for the 2022 tax year:

Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Target Income Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Carbon Credit ETF (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Energy Income Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund (ETF Series)
Ninepoint Bitcoin ETF

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus or offering memorandum of each Fund for details of the Fund’s distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor’s original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor’s adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor’s adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com


