U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.46
    +65.82 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,849.97
    +591.65 (+1.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,069.00
    +172.16 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.58
    +46.02 (+2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.33
    +1.10 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    -26.30 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3930
    +0.0570 (+4.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0115 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1960
    +0.4180 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,602.48
    +744.30 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.95
    +9.03 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Ninepoint Partners Announces September 2021 Cash Distributions for ETF Series Securities

Ninepoint Partners LP
·3 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the September 2021 cash distributions for its ETF Series securities. The record date for the distributions is September 30, 2021 for Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund and October 1, 2021 for Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund and Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund. All distributions are payable on October 8, 2021.

The per-unit September distributions are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution per unit

Notional Distribution per unit

CUSIP

Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund

NBND

$

0.04040

$

0.00000

65443H100

Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund

NSAV

$

0.02519

$

0.00000

65443X105

Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund

NACO

$

0.05456

$

0.00000

65443Q100

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus or offering memorandum of each Fund for details of the Fund’s distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor’s original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor’s adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor’s adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to buy according to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Guo’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. Serving as the managing director and primary […]

  • We Like B2Gold's (TSE:BTO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Roku Is Rising After Getting an Upgrade. It’s an ‘Attractive Entry Point.’

    Shares of Roku were rising Thursday after one analyst raised his rating and price target on the stock, saying the streaming media player will continue to benefit from the “rapid pace” of growth in the connected television advertising marketplace. Michael Morris, an analyst at Guggenheim, lifted his rating on Roku (ticker: ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $395. Roku shares were up 3.4% Thursday to $335.80.