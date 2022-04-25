U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,286.25
    +14.47 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.12
    +187.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,956.31
    +117.01 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.50
    +0.83 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.21
    -2.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.50
    -32.80 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.48 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0083 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9980
    -0.4270 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,213.97
    +476.01 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    937.19
    +28.31 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Risk Rating Change for Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund

Ninepoint Partners LP
·1 min read
Ninepoint Partners LP
Ninepoint Partners LP

TORONTO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (the Manager) today announced a risk rating change for Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund (the Fund). The Manager determines the risk rating for the Fund in accordance with the methodology required by the Canadian securities regulators. As a result of its annual review of the investment risk level of the Fund, the Manager has determined the risk rating change as follows:

Fund

Previous Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund

Medium to High

Medium

This change will be reflected in the Fund’s fund facts, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the Fund’s 2022 annual renewal.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ninepoint Partners LP to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Ninepoint Partners LP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Ninepoint Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, using one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history to take private a 16-year-old social networking platform that has become a hub of public discourse and a flashpoint in the debate over online free speech.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Meta earnings could be another dud: Strategist

    Brutal earnings days may be the new norm for Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta as the social media giant deals with slowing growth, elevated expenses, and high expectations.

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pare losses amid busy earnings week

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 blue chip dividend stocks with over 3% yield. If you want to see some more dividend paying blue chip stocks, click 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. A blue chip stock refers to a company with mature operations, stable performance, and financially sound balance sheets. These […]

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) may be Able to Maintain High Performance Despite a Market Pullback

    Investors can switch strategies from looking for potential winners to holding on to stocks that are expected to underperform the least. Considering the current state of the market, we decided to revisit Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) after earnings and see the stock's potential to maintain current price levels.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Stocks Risk Falling Another 10% as Rates Rise, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman is moving away from stocks and investors may want to take note that if anything, his bearishness is getting stronger.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Erase Drop Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets Wrap“I got stopped out of a lot of l

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Erase Drop Ahead of Big Tech Earnings We

  • Twitter Agrees To Acquisition By Elon Musk In A $44 Billion Cash Deal

    Twitter stock jumped Monday as the company agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk In an all cash deal valued at $44 billion

  • Oakmark Funds: “Pinterest (PINS) Trade Well Below Fair Value on Conventional Metrics”

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • PayPal Analysts See a Lot to Like, But Not Right Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as PayPal Holdings Inc. has gotten swept up in the selloff in technology stocks, the investment case for the digital-payments company has only gotten stronger, in the view of analysts, given its record-low valuation and the trends in favor of e-commerce.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion De