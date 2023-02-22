Nineteen projects signed in Vietnam at promotional event for China's Hainan Free Trade Port

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE:

Thirty-five Chinese and Vietnamese enterprises signed agreements for a total of 19 cooperation projects worth more than 3.4 billion yuan ($490 million) at a promotional event for south China's Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) held in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam, on Feb. 21.

The projects involve the purchase of such products as coffee beans, coconuts and coconut cream, dried fruits and vegetable, metal, automobiles, rubber, and steel products; two-way tourism exchanges; and investment for the building of factories.

In an effort to further tap into the bilateral cooperation, the Department of Commerce of Hainan Province and Hainan International Business Council jointly hosted the promotional event with the support of the HCMC People's Committee, Chinese Consulate General in HCMC, and relevant business associations in the HCMC.

The event was aimed at helping the industrial and commercial circles in Vietnam gain a better understanding of the Hainan FTP and boosting closer pragmatic cooperation between Hainan and Vietnam.

The promotional event was attended by nearly 350 people, including Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Wei Huaxiang, Chinese Consul General in HCMC, Tran Ngoc Liem, General Director of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry HCMC Branch, as well as other officials, representatives of enterprises in key industries of Vietnam and Chinese-invested companies, and journalists.

During the event, officials from Hainan introduced to participants investment opportunities in the Hainan FTP, Hainan's characteristic tropical high-efficiency agriculture, and the development of tourism and culture sectors in Hainan.

Participants in the event said the promotional event demonstrated Hainan FTP's confidence and determination to expand high-level opening-up and that they are looking forward to the two sides' efforts to deepen cooperation.

"FTP represents the highest level of openness in the world so far and a new highland of opening-up in China. The promotional event for Hainan FTP will effectively upgrade economic and trade cooperation between China and Vietnam and benefit people of the two countries with institutional opening-up and robust and stable development," said Wei.

Policies and institutional arrangement of the Hainan FTP will generate new business opportunities for ASEAN countries, and closer economic and trade ties between China and Vietnam will inject fresh impetus into the development of the FTP, Wei noted.

