Ninety videos of Rockstar's unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI game surface online in massive leak

More than 90 gameplay videos of Rockstar's unreleased GTA 6 were leaked on Saturday.

Rockstar has confirmed the leak is real as videos are spread to more social media platforms.

The user claiming responsibility says they could 'leak more data soon'.

Gameplay clips of Rockstar's forthcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game were posted to an online GTA forum late Saturday night.

The user —screen name "teapotuberhacker" — posted 90 videos via zip file to site GTAForums, a Grand Theft fan site, and claimed they "could leak more data soon" – including source codes, assets, and testing builds from both GTA V and GTA VI.

teapotuberhacker

The hacker reportedly also took credit for a cyberattack on Uber on Thursday, according to The Verge.

In the incident, the assailant identified themselves as a hacker and claimed to have access to multiple internal database

In a Sunday update, the user provided on the same site an email and phone number for Rockstar and parent company Take2 employees.

"I am looking to negotiate a deal," the statement read.

According to The Verge, GTA VI is still in development and won't be ready for release for at least another two years. The leaked clips show unfinished aspects of the game.

In the forum thread, user questioned the validity of the leak and asked "teapotuberhacker" to post more proof of access to the stolen files.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier tweeted to confirm that the leak was real, according to his sources at Rockstar.

The leaked videos are being widely circulated on social media although some have been flagged for copyright violations on Youtube, according to the report from The Verge.

