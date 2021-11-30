Ninja's 10-in-1 multicooker is 41 percent off at Amazon

Don't worry if you missed out on Black Friday multicooker deals — there are still big bargains available. Ninja's OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 cooker is back on sale at Amazon for $119, or 41 percent off its usual price. As with a similar deal in October, this might be the best value-for-money sale for one of Ninja's do-everything devices.

Buy OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 at Amazon - $119

This Foodi model remains an easy pick. It offers the usual multicooker features like pressure cooking, slow cooking and and steaming, but adds air frying and other perks you don't always see. You might also appreciate a 6.5-quart capacity that's ever-so-slightly larger than the typical 6qt Instant Pot size.

Once gain, the main catch is simply the ecosystem. Ninja has its supporters, but Instant Pot's fan base offers plenty of recipes and other advice you won't necessarily find for competing cookers. If that's no issue, though, Ninja's machine is a safe pick at this price given the broad feature set.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.