Ninja Axpress to become newest food delivery service in Holland

HOLLAND — Another food delivery service is joining the ranks in Holland.

Ninja Axpress, created by Kong Khammanivong of Rock ‘N’ Thai Café and Troy and Tiffany Kragt, is meant to localize delivery service while saving local restaurants money and paying drivers top dollar.

Troy Kragt (left) and Kong Khammanivong are working to launch a new local food delivery company called Ninja Axpress.

“I want to help everybody out,” Khammanivong said. “I want to help the delivery guy, I want to help the restaurants and the customers doing the ordering. DoorDash is charging customers extra fees up to 30%, so we want to do a flat fee to help out both parties.”

The company aims to serve local only, rather than corporate companies like McDonald's. So far, they’ve received commitments from restaurants like Lotus Pier, Thai Avenue, Low Carb Grill and El Huarache.

Kragt said the app will contain a marketplace of sorts, equipped with menus for participating restaurants. The goal, down the road, is to add locally-owned convenience stores and alcohol delivery.

"Right now, we're working to get all the restaurants on board and getting integrated with their (POS system) and then we're working on getting drivers ready," Kragt said.

Ninja Axpress joins another local-focused delivery company, Lakeshore Delivery Partners. It began as Holland Eats in November 2018 and later merged in January 2023.

The app for Ninja Axpress is still in development while the website, ninjaaxpress.com, is now live. The goal is to begin delivery in March. The company will also have a physical location at 513 E. Eighth St.

For more information or to become a driver, email ninjaaxpress1@gmail.com or call 616-223-8765.

