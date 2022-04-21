U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Ninja Delivery and Labatt Breweries launch new Corona Sunbrew 0.0% quick commerce campaign

·2 min read

Canada's first 10-minute grocery delivery service, Ninja Delivery, announces a collaboration with Corona, as the brand launches new Sunbrew 0.0% non-alcoholic beer

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Ninja Delivery is expanding rapidly as the first 10-minute grocery delivery service in Canada, and today it's announcing a collaboration with Corona, the world renowned beer brand. Throughout April, consumers who order from Ninja Delivery will receive free samples of the new Corona Sunbrew, the exciting launch of Corona's non-alcoholic beer. Consumers will also be able to purchase the recently launched product and get it delivered to their door in 10-minutes or less.

Ninja Corona Campaign Graphic (CNW Group/Ninja Delivery)
Ninja Corona Campaign Graphic (CNW Group/Ninja Delivery)

This campaign substantiates the growing interest of leading CPG brands in quick commerce, a trend that is redefining consumers' expectations around ever-increasing levels of convenience. On top of a shocking 10-minute delivery time, Ninja Delivery also offers longer hours than any mortar grocery store, going from 9AM to 12AM everyday including holidays, a consumer app with exclusive deals and rapid checkout, and a selection of over 2,500 SKUs to choose from, including COVID-19 antigen tests, alcoholic beverages and a curated selection of local brands.

The perks of quick commerce extend to suppliers too, with Ninja Delivery offering valuable insights and features to their partner brands, including but not limited to: Premium in-app product placement, customer retention, purchase frequency, customer demographics and behaviors, optimized product pairings, and direct customer feedback, all in real-time. This data can then be leveraged by brands to provide increased value to their customers, which Ninja Delivery says its partners are using to build a competitive advantage. At the same time, this has also developed into a new revenue stream for the e-grocery delivery service, which allows it to pass lower prices to consumers.

Ninja Delivery, which has been compared to teleportation, and recently announced a $2.8 million investment for its expansion across Canada less than a year from the launch of their service, continues to onboard more leading brands onto its platform. CPG brands interested in offering 10-minute delivery to their customers can reach to: supplier@ninjadelivery.ca

For further information about Ninja Delivery and the services offered, visit https://www.ninjadelivery.ca/. Ninja Delivery is also available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Media Assets

Ninja Delivery Launched 10-Minute Ultrafast Grocery Delivery in Toronto. (CNW Group/Ninja Delivery)
Ninja Delivery Launched 10-Minute Ultrafast Grocery Delivery in Toronto. (CNW Group/Ninja Delivery)

SOURCE Ninja Delivery

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c2686.html

