Nintendo buys Canadian game studio in rare acquisition

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

While gaming giants Sony and Microsoft have made M&A a critical part of their strategic growth plans, Nintendo has always seemed to be more reluctant to bring outside talent into the fold of its video game empire. Today, the company announced that it will be acquiring the developer behind Luigi's Mansion 3, Canada-based Next Level Games.

Nintendo's announcement is the first studio acquisition for the company since their 2007 purchase of Xenoblade Chronicles developer Monolith Soft.

Next Level Games has been working on Nintendo-licensed IP exclusively for the better part of the last decade, crafting a number of titles across some of the company's second tier of intellectual property including the Super Mario Strikers series as well as mobile iterations of Metroid Prime and Luigi's Mansion.

The Vancouver-based studio's recent Luigi's Mansion 3 title for the Nintendo Switch has been a pretty huge success for the company which has had pretty light offerings of first-party IP since the system's launch. In a recent earnings report, Nintendo shared that Luigi's Mansion 3 had sold nearly 8 million copies, earning it a spot as one of the system's top-selling titles.

8 investors discuss social gaming's biggest opportunities

