Nintendo Cancels Live Event Due to Threats

Nintendo Live Tokyo cancelled

Nintendo announced it is canceling or postponing several events in Japan following recent threats. The company did not go into detail about the threats in question, but it is treating them with the utmost seriousness.

Threats targeted Nintendo employees, event personnel, and event spectators

Nintendo planned to hold the 2024 Splatoon 3 World Championship during Nintendo Live in Tokyo on January 20. However, the company canceled the live event following persistent threats. Initially targeting employees, the threats have since expanded to encompass spectators and event staff.

The cancellation has upended Nintendo’s event schedule for late 2023 and early 2024. This includes moving the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals up from December 16 to December 7. The Splatoon Championship has also been postponed, as are Nintendo’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online and World championships. The company plans to reschedule the events and will announce new times and dates once the company decides on them.

The gaming giant announced the now-canceled convention last week. The first Nintendo Live event occurred in Seattle in August, with a second running from September 1 to September 5. The events feature photo ops, musical performances, and on-stage competitions like the above-mentioned Splatoon and Mario Kart tournaments. The August event included letting fans play Super Mario Bros. Wonder months ahead of its official release.

The Tokyo event’s cancellation is unfortunate, though understandable given the circumstances. Nintendo’s statement didn’t indicate if it was aware of who was responsible for the threats or what their motivation might be. Hopefully, future events do not face the same problem.

