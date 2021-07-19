U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.25
    -30.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,224.00
    -340.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,624.50
    -46.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.40
    -35.50 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    -2.11 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.38 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.12
    +3.11 (+18.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    -0.0065 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7190
    -0.3470 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,527.12
    -195.81 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.67
    -21.88 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,888.80
    -119.29 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Nintendo denies it will squeeze more profit from its new OLED Switch

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Nintendo has taken the unusual step of denying a report that it's making more profits from its new OLED Switch model. Last week, a report from Bloomberg citing industry analysts claimed that the new model only cost Nintendo about $10 more per unit to produce, while the $350 price is $50 more than the previous model. 

"A news report on July 15, 2021 (JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect," the company said in a tweet. 

Nintendo doesn't often react to rumors, so it's notable that it has refuted this one. However, the report involves potential profits and Nintendo specifically mentions "investors," so it may have wanted to head this one off for fiduciary reasons. If Bloomberg's report was accurate, Nintendo would be making $40 more per Switch, a pretty notable boost. The OLED Switch replaces the LED display on the original Switch with a 7-inch 720p OLED screen and doubles the storage to 64GB, while adding an ethernet port and improved kickstand. 

Multiple reports also pointed to the possibility of Nintendo launching another console, the Switch Pro, with higher-end components and NVIDIA's DLSS technology. However, Nintendo also shot down that rumor. "We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time," Nintendo added in a follow-up tweet. 

Recommended Stories

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Stock Listing Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is now targeting. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 5 Stocks. Retail investors have been exercising ever greater influence on the overall market dynamics the past few months, as […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Indexes Weaken, But Stock Market Reality Worse; Tesla FSD, OPEC+ Deal, Zoom Video In Focus

    Stock market woes have intensified, with even Nvidia selling off. An OPEC+ production deal is in hand. Tesla FSD subscriptions launched.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Could Spike Over 60%

    Just when we thought that COVID was starting to fade, the Delta variant has come our way. Is this the dreaded vaccine-resistant wave that will put economies back into lockdown? So far, at least, that doesn’t appear so – while this variant has shown the ability to infect people who are fully vaccinated, the vaccines have also shown efficacy in preventing serious illness, even from the Delta variant. What we’re looking at is an increase in cases, but a decrease in serious hospitalizations. Taking

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – July 19th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the week for the majors. A move through the week’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play, however.

  • How much of a cut to social security benefits can you expect based on your age?

    It’s not a new discovery that Social Security income will fall short of scheduled benefit. But there’s no need to overreact.

  • How the wealthy use debt ‘as a tool to screw the government and everybody else’

    An interview with the professor who coined the term 'Buy, Borrow, Die,' and a look at how debt destabilized Haiti.

  • Over 1,000 Cryptocurrency Rigs Destroyed By Malaysian Authorities Using A Steamroller

    Authorities in Malaysia have destroyed 1,069 cryptocurrency rigs after they were confiscated in raids earlier this year. A steamroller was used to crush the hardware in the city of Sarawak, after the electric utility company of the Malaysian province accused the mining operators of stealing electricity for their activities. The operators allegedly stole RM8.4 million ($2-million) worth of energy from the company. Authorities say the operation was scattered across four locations and six suspects

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These companies are making big moves in their respective markets -- and investors should take notice.

  • Zoom to Buy Five9 for $14.7 Billion to Boost Post-Covid Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc., whose online conferencing services took off during the Covid-19 pandemic, agreed to acquire Five9 Inc. for $14.7 billion, using its surging stock to expand into an adjacent market that could bolster revenue as lockdowns end.The value of the all-stock offer is $200.18 a share based on the closing price for Zoom’s common stock on Friday, compared with Five9’s $177.60 price on Friday, the companies said a statement Sunday. The target firm will become a

  • 5 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks That Won't Squeeze

    Rather, the buzz has been about the retail movement and the desire to seek out the next short squeeze. In simple terms, short-sellers are investors betting on a lower share price. Since a company's share price can't go below $0, gains are capped at 100% for pessimists.

  • How Much More Does GameStop Have to Fall Before You Can Buy It?

    The wild ride GameStop (NYSE: GME) has been on this year could be coming to an end. Because the video game retailer is one of the few so-called meme stocks that actually does still have a future, does the haircut GameStop's shares received mean it's time to buy? GameStop is just beginning its turnaround adventure.

  • Oil Retreats on OPEC+ Deal to Ramp Up Output, Threat From Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ agreed to boost production into 2022, resolving a bitter internal dispute that had shaken the alliance with a pledge to restore millions of barrels of crude output to the energy market.Global benchmark Brent and West Texas Intermediate each shed 1%. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will add 400,000 barrels a day each month from August until all halted output is revived. The deal also gives Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait and

  • Tesla unveils $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription plan — but there’s a catch

    Tesla Inc. has unveiled a $199-a-month subscription plan for its Full Self-Driving package, rather than a $10,000 up-front fee, but it could come with an added cost for some drivers.

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • Stocks Retreat, Treasuries Climb on Growth Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell on Monday along with stocks in Europe amid concern elevated inflation and a resurgence of the pandemic will weigh on global demand. Oil dropped after an OPEC+ supply deal.The Stoxx Europe 600 index headed for a six-week low as it retreated for a fourth straight session, the longest streak of losses since October. Travel and leisure stocks led the decline along with basic resources as all market sectors slid. The rally in Treasuries continued, sending 10-ye

  • Why Palantir Technologies Was Up a Choppy 11.9% Through the First Half of 2021

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up 11.9% through the first half of 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Owners of Palantir have gone on a wild ride so far this year. Palantir stock started recovering in May, when the company released a strong Q1 earnings report.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Here's Why Apple Stock Has Room to Run Higher

    The iPhone maker is sitting on much stronger catalysts than it was during the last iPhone supercycle.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in July

    Texas Instruments and two other tech stocks offer an attractive balance of growth, value, and income.