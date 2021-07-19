Nintendo denies it will squeeze more profit from its new OLED Switch

Nintendo has taken the unusual step of denying a report that it's making more profits from its new OLED Switch model. Last week, a report from Bloomberg citing industry analysts claimed that the new model only cost Nintendo about $10 more per unit to produce, while the $350 price is $50 more than the previous model.

"A news report on July 15, 2021 (JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect," the company said in a tweet.

Nintendo doesn't often react to rumors, so it's notable that it has refuted this one. However, the report involves potential profits and Nintendo specifically mentions "investors," so it may have wanted to head this one off for fiduciary reasons. If Bloomberg's report was accurate, Nintendo would be making $40 more per Switch, a pretty notable boost. The OLED Switch replaces the LED display on the original Switch with a 7-inch 720p OLED screen and doubles the storage to 64GB, while adding an ethernet port and improved kickstand.

Multiple reports also pointed to the possibility of Nintendo launching another console, the Switch Pro, with higher-end components and NVIDIA's DLSS technology. However, Nintendo also shot down that rumor. "We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time," Nintendo added in a follow-up tweet.