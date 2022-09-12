The next Nintendo Direct streams on September 13th

This is not a drill (or a tweet from a phony Nintendo account). Nintendo has at long last revealed when its next showcase takes place. It has set a Nintendo Direct for September 13th at 10AM ET. You can watch the stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel or below.

It's worth noting that the Nintendo UK YouTube channel won't stream the Direct live "as a mark of respect during this period of national mourning," following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Direct will be still available on demand on the channel as of 4PM UK time on Tuesday.

You can expect around 40 minutes of announcements, updates and trailers this time around, with a focus on games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter. Expect the likes of Bayonetta 3 to feature. Fingers crossed for more details on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well, including the actual name of the game and a firm release date.

There will surely be a bunch of surprises. It's always fun when Nintendo announces a game at a Direct and releases it on the Switch eShop on the same day. Here's hoping Vampire Survivors is one of them. Maybe the Advance Wars remake will get a new release date too.

This marks the second full-fledged Nintendo Direct of the year. There have been several more narrowly focused Nintendo events in recent months, including an Indie World Showcase in May, followed by Directs focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and third-party games.