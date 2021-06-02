The E3 Nintendo Direct will take place on June 15th

Nintendo is gearing up to fill out its slate of games for the rest of the year. The company has announced its E3 Nintendo Direct will take place on June 15th at noon ET.

The Direct will run for around 40 minutes and it'll be exclusively about software, most of which will be coming out in 2021. So, don't expect the company to talk about the heavily rumored next-generation Switch here. Reports suggest Nintendo will reveal the Switch Pro/Super Switch/New Nintendo Switch before E3, so it and other publishers can show off games running on the hardware.

Following the Direct, you'll be able to watch around three hours of deep dives into some games during Nintendo Treehouse Live. Fingers crossed for a detailed look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

As ever, Engadget will be covering E3 closely, including all of the big news from the Direct stream. You'll be able to follow our coverage throughout the week with the E3 2021 tag.