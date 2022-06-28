'Sayonara Wild Hearts' studio Simogo's next game is an atmospheric murder mystery

Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo has revealed its next game and the eclectic studio is again moving in a different direction. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is a non-linear adventure title that will land on Nintendo Switch and Steam in 2023.

Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive announced the game during today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase . The first trailer depicts a dark, atmospheric world in which you'll need to solve puzzles to get to the bottom of a murder mystery. While the clip is light on story, there are a few peeks at the titular laser eyes.

The trailer description notes that you'll play as a woman who's looking for answers in a central European manor (or possibly a hotel or museum). Players will need to pay attention to what's going on, and think about numbers, patterns and puzzles that they find. Annapurna suggests these could be part of a "macabre game" or just a "simple treasure hunt."

Simogo shook up the gameplay of Sayonara Wild Hearts from level to level and it looks like it's adopting a similar approach here. The trailer suggests there will be a first-person shooter element, for instance. The visuals will vary too, from lo-fi PS1-era environments and character models to wireframe figures. It looks delightfully strange.