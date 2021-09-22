The next Nintendo Direct takes place on September 23rd at 6PM ET

The next Nintendo Direct will take place on September 23rd. Nintendo says the stream will last around 40 minutes and will focus on games coming to Switch this winter. So, if you're looking for fresh games to play on a brand-new OLED Switch, it's probably worth tuning in to the third proper Direct of 2021.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Perhaps we'll find out about the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and maybe more details about games heading to Switch Online. Rumors suggest Nintendo is planning to announce Game Boy and Game Boy Color games for the service, while FCC filings indicate the company might reveal an Nintendo 64-style Switch controller this week.

Sony and Microsoft both held events in recent weeks to show off what's in the pipeline for PlayStation and Xbox, and it's good to see Nintendo shedding more light on upcoming Switch games. The Nintendo Direct starts at 6PM ET. We'll embed the video below once it's available.