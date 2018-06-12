Nintendo E3 2018: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,' 'Fortnite' and more

What a difference a year makes.

Just 12 months ago, Nintendo (NTDOY) arrived at the E3 2017 video game convention with a cool new system but with many questioning how their new Switch console would fare as the industry moved into the lucrative holiday season.

The answer, it turned out, was “resoundingly well.”

Riding high on the success of the Switch (nearly 18 million units were sold worldwide in its first year), the company displayed a confident focus in its E3 2018 Direct presentation. Pre-taped and streamed directly to fans, Tuesday’s 45-minute showcase covered a number of big titles coming to the Switch this year and beyond, though it shed little light on Nintendo’s deeper strategy with their system.

Smashing into the future

The lion’s share of the event was dedicated to the newly minted “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

Due out December 7, the next game in the popular mascot-bashing “Smash Bros.” series (and the first entry on the Switch) takes fan service to the next level by including every character who has ever appeared in a previous “Smash” game. That’s over 60 fighters – the largest roster in franchise history – from staples like Mario, Kirby and Link to rarities like “Metal Gear’s” Solid Snake and newcomers like Ridley from the “Metroid” games and Inkling from “Splatoon.”

Every character from every ‘Smash’ game will be included in ‘Ultimate.’ More

Nintendo spent an unusual amount of time diving into the nuances of the fighting game, catering to hardcore fans by extensively detailing subtle changes to certain characters, new moves, animations, sounds, stages and more.

It’s a strategy Nintendo has developed over time. Two years ago, “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” was the only playable game at the crowded Nintendo E3 booth. Last year, all eyes were on “Super Mario Odyssey,” and now, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” gets the star treatment.

“We want our games to speak for themselves and we want to highlight content that’s near-in,” Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime told Yahoo. “But as we craft our overall strategy for a particular year we look at what’s available, what the fans want to hear about and structure accordingly.”

Daisy is making her big ‘Smash’ debut in ‘Ultimate.’ More

Expected to be the Switch’s flagship game for the 2018 holiday season, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will have a competitive presence at E3 with a Nintendo-sponsored on-site tournament. Competitive players will be happy to learn that “Smash Bros. Ultimate” will include support for GameCube controllers, though, when it comes to fully committing to supporting “Smash” esports year-round, Nintendo is still playing coy.

“Fundamentally, we believe that the Nintendo play environment is owned by the players,” said Fils-Aime. “We’re providing great content and thoughts around tournament rules and things of that nature, but from there we’re encouraging and working with the EVOs of the world to put on the tournaments. That’s a different approach than these companies that are putting up prize money. That’s not the way we want to approach it.”

Fighting game fans have grown frustrated with this strategy, particularly when compared to the likes of Blizzard and Activision, who over the years have built, managed and financed dedicated leagues devoted to games like “Overwatch” and “Call of Duty.”

Switch joins the “Fortnite” party

Nintendo surprised no one by confirming one of the biggest leaks heading into E3: battle royale phenomenon “Fortnite” is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Story Continues