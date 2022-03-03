Nintendo's $50 eShop gift card is 10 percent off at Amazon

Now might be a good time to snap up a Switch game that caught your eye. Amazon is selling the $50 Nintendo eShop digital gift card for $45, or 10 percent off. That's enough of a discount to effectively grab a classic or indie game for free, or at least to take the sting out of buying a full-price blockbuster title.

Buy $50 eShop Gift Card at Amazon - $45

The timing might be ideal. The Switch game of the season, Pokémon Legends Arceus is still relatively fresh and unlikely to go on sale any time soon. Indies like OlliOlli World are worth your time, too. There are also major games on the horizon, like Kirby and the Forgotten Land (March 25th) and Nintendo Switch Sports (April 29th). It might be worth buying a Nintendo eShop card now to have funds on hand, even if you don't intend to buy anything in the immediate future.

