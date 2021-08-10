Nintendo's next indie game showcase takes place on August 11th
is gearing up for its next indie-centric event. The company has announced an Indie World Showcase for August 11th, starting at noon ET.
The stream will run for around 20 minutes and focus on second- and third-party games. While it's unlikely Nintendo will surprise everyone with any details about the or the next , it'll probably be worth tuning in.
During in April, Nintendo announced the arrival of indie classic on Switch, showed off the and confirmed is on the way. You can watch Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase below.