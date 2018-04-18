Nintendo Labo review: Fun and games with cardboard

Nintendo (NTDOY) is riding a hot hand thanks to the wild success of its Switch console and games like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Super Mario Odyssey,” and “Splatoon 2.”

But for its latest trick, the quirky company is doing something completely different: selling cardboard toys in the age of the iPhone in the form of its new Nintendo Labo kits.

It sounds silly, but Labo is inventive, fun, and … educational. See, while most cardboard is used to pack away high school trophies and jeans you swear you’ll eventually fit into again — it’s not happening, Craig — Labo lets you build what Nintendo calls Toy-Con projects, cardboard versions of objects ranging from a working piano to a robot suit.

Starting at $69 for the Toy-Con Variety Kit and $79 for the Toy-Con Robot Kit — plus, you know, the cost of a Switch console — Nintendo Labo is every bit as imaginative as the games that made the company a household name.

Yes, it’s really cardboard

Open the Toy-Con Variety Kit and you’ll find a single game cartridge, a bag of stickers and rubber bands and a thick stack of cardboard. Those supplies are everything you need to complete the Kit’s five Toy-Con projects: the Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con House, Toy-Con Piano, Toy-Con Motor Bike and two Toy-Con RC Cars. That’s it. No glue, no tape, no nothing. Pieces simply fold and fit together.

The Labo Variety Kit and Labo Robot Kit.

I first set out to build the Toy-Con Fishing Rod, because I like to bite off more than I can chew, and thought it seemed like the most productive way to spend a Friday night. Before you can start popping the perforated shapes out of the Kit’s cardboard sheets, though, you need to view the instructions using the Labo app on your Switch.

Not only does the app tell you which pieces to use for each step of the building process, ensuring you don’t end up with a floor covered in cardboard, it also includes a video detailing how to properly assemble each segment complete with a wisecracking narrator. What’s more, the videos are fully interactive, so you can rotate each scene to see it from every possible angle. Not quite sure if you folded a piece the right way? Just rewind the video, and swipe to get a better look.

Fishing without the water

Once you’ve finishing building your Toy-Con you can start playing. The fishing rod, as you might expect, lets you fish using a cardboard rod and a small box that holds the Switch’s display portion. Disconnecting the Joy-Con controllers and placing them into the rod’s handle and reel adds motion sensing and vibration to the rod. A long orange string connects the pole and Switch mount, providing tension using a rubber band that unspools and respools the line, making it feel like you’re actually tugging on a fish.

The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con Fishing Rod is by far the most addictive piece of the kit.

