U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,817.00
    +1.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,036.25
    +22.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.10
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.58
    -1.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.70
    -7.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.65
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    -0.0057 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3430
    -0.2320 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,695.65
    -1,077.17 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.17
    -30.57 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.54
    -16.45 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Nintendo lowers Switch sales forecasts but still expects a healthy year

Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read
Engadget

Nintendo has announced a solid quarter of earnings, with revenue for the quarter at 349.5 million yen ($2.38 billion) and a 118.7 million yen ($809.6 million) operating profit. That's up by 15.9 and 18.5 percent over last year, largely in part due to a weaker yen, sales outside Japan and the launch of Splatoon 3.

The company is less bullish on Switch console sales, however, lowering its forecast from 21 million to 19 million for 2022. However, it doesn't think that will affect earnings much, with revenue forecast to be 50 billion yen higher at 1.65 trillion yen ($11.25 billion) and operating profit remaining the same at 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion).

Nintendo said that it has seen a gradual improvement in the supply of semiconductors and other components, along with a "recovery trend in hardware manufacturing for the Switch." However, it lowered the forecast based on sales to date, with the weak yen making up the difference in revenue and profit.

It also detailed what that might mean for consumers who want to buy a Switch for the holidays. "By continually working to front-load production and selecting appropriate transportation methods in preparation for the holiday season, we will work to deliver as many consoles as possible to consumers in every region of the world."

That'll be helped by the launch of a bunch of new games, as well. On top of Splatoon 3, it released Bayonetta 3 in October, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in November, Fire Emblem Engage coming in January 2023, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arriving in February 2023.

Recommended Stories

  • Signal adds Stories to its secure messaging app

    Signal has released the feature a month after it revealed that it was hopping on the Stories bandwagon and was already beta testing the capability.

  • LG's latest display can be stretched by 20 percent

    LG Disply has developed a 12-inch stretchable display that can be extended in size to 14 inches, the company announced.

  • A Gears of War live action movie and animated series are coming to Netflix

    Netflix is making a Gears of War movie, and an animated series will come after.

  • Instagram rolls out in-app scheduler to businesses and creators

    Instagram is giving businesses and creators the power to schedule Reels, photos and carousels for up to 75 days within the app itself.

  • The best earbuds, headphones and speakers to give as holiday gifts in 2022

    Find the latest and best list of audio gadgets, including headphones, speakers, earbuds and more, chosen by experts at Engadget.

  • MediaTek's latest Dimensity chip supports WiFi 7 and ray tracing

    MediaTek has unveiled its latest flagship phone chip, and it offers a number of firsts that include WiFi 7 support.

  • The Rivian R1S is an impressive electric SUV meant for adventures

    Rivian impressed us with its R1T pickup, and its R1S electric SUV is no different. The slightly smaller vehicle continues the automotive startup’s trend of building no-compromise electric vehicles meant for outdoor adventure.

  • Toxic 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' players will be muted in voice and text chat

    While their remarks might not warrant a complete ban, players who abuse in-game chat might find themselves silenced.

  • YouTube's TikTok-like Shorts now play properly on your TV

    YouTube Shorts now have native support on TV — in case you wanted TikTok-style video on your big screen.

  • Meta will reportedly announce ‘large-scale’ layoffs next week

    According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could come as early as Wednesday.

  • Harmonic helps investors query the startup searches of their wildest dreams

    The data platform, built by co-founders Bryan Casey and Max Ruderman, thinks it can help executives discover the next big startups without hundreds of hours of manual sourcing and research. Harmonic is a more specific version of its largest competitors, Crunchbase and PitchBook, which aggregate and organize private startup data. “We go out and look at every nook and cranny of the web where there might be information about companies and we take that structured and unstructured data and figure out how to merge it all together into some canonical representation of a company,” Ruderman told TechCrunch.

  • Lyft takes $135.7 million hit on Argo AI shutdown

    Ride-hailing company Lyft lost $135.7 million in the third quarter due to the shutdown of autonomous vehicle company Argo AI, in which Lyft had a small stake. Late last month, Argo AI closed its doors as its main backers, Ford and Volkswagen, pulled their investments in order to focus on more near-term goals like advanced driver assistance systems in passenger vehicles. Lyft and Argo were working together to test autonomous ride-hailing using Argo's tech on the Lyft platform.

  • The Morning After: Ukraine lost Starlink access over funding

    There's a lot of Twitter news, because a lot of Twitter things happened over the weekend.

  • Foxconn invests another $170M into EV SPAC Lordstown Motors

    Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn is increasing its investment in EV startup Lordstown Motors by buying $170 million in common stock and newly created preferred shares. Once the deal is complete, Foxconn will hold all of Lordstown's outstanding preferred stock and 18.3% of its common stock on a pro forma basis. Foxconn will also have the right to two board seats, the companies said Monday.

  • Nvidia touts a slower chip for China to avoid US ban

    Two months after the U.S. choke off China's access to two of Nvidia's high-end microchips, the American semiconductor design giant unveiled a substitute with a reduced processing speed for its second-largest market. The Nvidia A800 graphic processing unit is "another alternative product to the Nvidia A100 GPU for customers in China," a spokesperson for Nvidia said in a statement to TechCrunch. "The A800 meets the U.S. government’s clear test for reduced export control and cannot be programmed to exceed it."

  • Amazon quietly opens its logistics network to third-party merchants in India

    Amazon is quietly beginning to offer its transportation and logistics network as a service to third-party merchants, businesses and direct-to-consumer brands in India, tapping its large delivery chain to drive revenue in the key overseas market as the e-commerce group attempts to replicate a model it has been testing in the U.S. for several months. The service, called Amazon Shipping, offers “extensive reach and the highest reliability – all at the lowest logistics cost,” the company describes on its website. Amazon Shipping “will pick up your parcels 7 days a week, and deliver them to your customers,” the company adds.

  • Chinese developer Logan faces creditors' wrath after multiple bond defaults amid property slump, stock sinks

    Logan Group has become the latest Chinese developer to face the wrath of offshore creditors after the firm defaulted on six dollar-denominated bonds as the property slump deepens even with selective state bailouts. The Shenzhen-based developer said unidentified holders of its 5.75 per cent bond due in 2025 have sued to fold the company in a Cayman Islands court through the bond trustee, Citicorp. Another two subsidiaries are also being slapped with similar winding-up petitions in Hong Kong. "The

  • Apple Watch Series 8 cellular models are $110 off right now

    Amazon is having a sale on its latest Watches, with a particularly good deal on the Series 8 cellular model.

  • Can TTM (TTMI) Climb 31% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TTM (TTMI) points to a 30.6% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.