Nintendo lowers Switch sales forecasts but still expects a healthy year

Nintendo has announced a solid quarter of earnings, with revenue for the quarter at 349.5 million yen ($2.38 billion) and a 118.7 million yen ($809.6 million) operating profit. That's up by 15.9 and 18.5 percent over last year, largely in part due to a weaker yen, sales outside Japan and the launch of Splatoon 3.

The company is less bullish on Switch console sales, however, lowering its forecast from 21 million to 19 million for 2022. However, it doesn't think that will affect earnings much, with revenue forecast to be 50 billion yen higher at 1.65 trillion yen ($11.25 billion) and operating profit remaining the same at 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion).

Nintendo said that it has seen a gradual improvement in the supply of semiconductors and other components, along with a "recovery trend in hardware manufacturing for the Switch." However, it lowered the forecast based on sales to date, with the weak yen making up the difference in revenue and profit.

It also detailed what that might mean for consumers who want to buy a Switch for the holidays. "By continually working to front-load production and selecting appropriate transportation methods in preparation for the holiday season, we will work to deliver as many consoles as possible to consumers in every region of the world."

That'll be helped by the launch of a bunch of new games, as well. On top of Splatoon 3, it released Bayonetta 3 in October, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet in November, Fire Emblem Engage coming in January 2023, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arriving in February 2023.