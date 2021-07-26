Nintendo's 'Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit' is on sale for $75 right now

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a good way to spice up your regular racing competitions. It brings the virtual-racing action into the real world with tiny karts that zoom around your home on tracks you create yourself. A single set is fairly expensive at $100 — especially considering you need a Nintendo Switch to use it at all — but now you can grab either than Mario or Luigi set from Amazon for only $75. That's a return to the game's all-time-low price, so now's the time to grab it if you've had your eye on it for a while.

Buy Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit at Amazon - $100

Both Home Circuit sets come gates that you set up around your home to build your own racetrack, plus a camera-equipped kart operated by either Mario or Luigi. However, one set only comes with one car, so you will need to sets if you want to race IRL with your friend or family member (a single-player mode is supported as well). You will need a bit of space to set up your track — approximately a 10 x 12 foot area — but once the track is place, you can use the Joy-Cons of your Switch to control the kart.

You can switch up your track simply by moving the gates around, but the game will make things more challenging by making you race underwater, in an 8-bit world and more. The in-game obstacles will affect your very real kart by making it slow down or speed up, so you'll likely run into new challenges very time you race even if your IRL track stays the same. And like in traditional Mario Kart, you'll collect items as you zip around the track. Home Circuit is a compelling add-on for diehard Mario Kart fans, but also those that want a new way to experience the game.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.