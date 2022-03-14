U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,171.59
    -32.72 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,927.43
    -16.76 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,599.30
    -244.50 (-1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.28
    -42.38 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.46
    -7.87 (-7.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -31.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.99 (-3.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1350
    +0.1310 (+6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0800
    +0.8000 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,711.58
    -309.51 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.37
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Nintendo’s Reggie Kicked Too Much Ass For GameStop Suits

Ethan Gach
·3 min read
Former head of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime walks into a meeting wearing sun glasses.
Former head of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime walks into a meeting wearing sun glasses.

When former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aimé, joined GameStop’s board of directors in 2020 the video game retailer was trading at less than $5 a share. A year later the stock was over $150 and Fils-Aimé was headed for the door. Why did he get out when things were so hot? Apparently GameStop’s new meme-star investor didn’t have a role for the former Nintendo boss in revolutionizing the brick-and-mortar chain, or a clear plan for how to do it.

“As the strategy was beginning to be developed I asked to be part of the team to develop the strategy,” Fils-Aimé told Bloomberg’s Emil Chang on stage at SXSW over the weekend. ”I knew the business. I knew it as a consumer, I knew it as a vendor. I had pretty strong opinions on how the business needed to be pivoted, but I was rebuffed.”

Read more

GameStop’s journey from junk stock to meme jackpot involved big hedge funds, Reddit traders, and lots of shenanigans that artificially jacked up the price well beyond what anyone thought possible, at one point reaching a high of $483. It also involved ecommerce billionaire Ryan Cohen investing big on the aging retailer and eventually seizing control of its board signaling to backers that GameStop would be transformed into a mostly online business.

“The perspective was, Reggie: we want to keep the team small, and so it’s going to be myself [Ryan Cohen] and a few of the people that I brought on board, who by the way don’t know this business don’t understand the players etcetera etcetera,” Fils-Aimé said. “I took that as code as thank you but we really don’t want any other ideas and for me that was not acceptable.”

A year later it’s still not clear how Cohen will bring back GameStop. The inflated stock price has been trending down ever since November, and recently fell below $100 for the first time in a year. Its recent earnings have remained weak, and the company has stopped taking questions during investor calls. Even as sales for gaming consoles remain strong, a bigger share of game sales are going digital every year.

“There has not been an articulated strategy,” Fils-Aimé said. “You can go on the GameStop website. Try and find a strategy. There is no articulated strategy. Leadership says, ‘Well we don’t want to articulate our strategy because we don’t want anyone to steal our strategy.’ I come from the business perspective that you need to articulate your strategy to all of your key constituents—you need to communicate to your business partners, your vendors, your employees, your shareholders—you need to communicate your strategy and the three public boards I participate on, all communicate their strategy.”

One thing Cohen’s GameStop has done is throw lots of money at trying to pivot into being a tech company. The company raised over $1 billion last summer by selling more stock and appears to have invested part of that in new warehouses to compete with Amazon delivery times and more office space in Seattle and Boston, two of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, in order to attract more tech workers. Blockchain and NFTs are also part of the mix, because of course.

One place GameStop isn’t investing? The people running its stores. As employees told Kotaku last year, the holiday rush was pushing many of them to the breaking point. Despite record inflation and lots of store turnover, the company was reportedly refusing to give raises or keep some locations adequately staffed. If Cohen did have a strategy for turning things around, they weren’t aware of it either.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Is Plunging Today

    Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock cracked on Monday and sank as much as 13.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Today's drop brings the red-hot uranium stock's unstoppable rally to a grinding halt -- Uranium Energy shares had jumped a whopping 90% since Feb. 1 through the end of last week. In fact, uranium spot prices have hit their highest level since March 2011 and are hovering around $60 per pound, according to TradingEconomics.com.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Imploding Today

    A clinical trial readout involving the company's lead candidate didn't produce the results investors were hoping for.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarElon Musk Chal

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Canaan Plunges 15% as Regulation Set to Hit Crypto Mining Sector

    As of 1 p.m. ET, Canaan plunged 15.7%, as investors priced regulatory uncertainty and higher interest rates into the valuations of crypto miners such as Canaan. This morning, investors had been closely monitoring the potential impacts of legislation reportedly being proposed by the European Union. Despite recent news that this proposal was voted down by lawmakers, negative market momentum this afternoon pushed Canaan stock to make fresh lows in early afternoon trading.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 2.2% as of 11:13 a.m. ET on Monday despite there being no specific news pushing the shares lower.  The move is following a pattern established last summer when internet stock traders pushed the movie theater operator's highly shorted shares to unreasonable heights during a meme stock trading frenzy -- it hit almost $73 a share last June -- only to see their value subsequently collapse.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Fed to hike interest rates Wednesday, undeterred by lack of visibility on Russia-Ukraine war’s impact

    The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday even though the outlook for the economy is incredibly uncertain.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • ‘This is 100% psychological and practical.’ This is the minimum amount of money you should have in savings, pros say (and psst: it’s less than you might think)

    You probably know the emergency fund ‘rule’ — save anywhere from 3-9 months of expenses to cover a potential unexpected expense. Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at NerdWallet, says you should try to have at least $1,000 on hand. “A small $1,000 emergency fund ought to cover most minor pressing expenses, such as getting new car tires or having to travel for an urgent trip, like to care for a family member in the hospital or to attend a funeral,” says Bessette.

  • Why Plug, Bloom Energy, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Monday opened lower for Nasdaq stocks once again, with the index down more than 1% -- and today it appears that the fuel cell stocks are leading this market lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are sliding 6.1%, followed by fuel-cell-powered semitruck company Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a 7.1% loss, and stationary fuel cell power specialist Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) with a loss of 9.3%. As the company reported, despite selling more fuel cells than planned in Q4, Ballard suffered much steeper losses than anticipated -- $0.15 per share, instead of the $0.06 per share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.