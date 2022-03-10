U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Nintendo stops shipping the Switch and other products to Russia

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Engadget

Nintendo has stopped shipping its products, including the Switch, to Russia for the foreseeable future. "This is due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods," the company told Eurogamer. It made the decision two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, though it didn't mention the crisis in its statement.

The move follows Nintendo suspending sales of digital games in Russia last weekend. It said the Russian version of the eShop "is currently under maintenance following the suspension of transactions in Russian rubles by the payment provider."

On Wednesday, Nintendo delayed Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp indefinitely. The game was supposed to be released on April 8th, but the company said it was pushing back the debut of the military strategy game following "recent world events."

Other major gaming companies have withdrawn from Russia (and, in some cases, Belarus). Sony has halted PlayStation hardware and software sales there, while Microsoft put all sales in the country on hold. Ubisoft, Take-Two, CD Projekt Red, EA, Activision Blizzard and Epic have stopped selling their games there as well.

Bungie joined its peers in taking a stance on the conflict on Wednesday. It said players in Russia and Belarus will still be able to play the free base Destiny 2 game and have access to any expansions or content they bought before then. However, they'll no longer be able to purchase currency or DLC such as The Witch Queen.

