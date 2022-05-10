U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Nintendo says it now has more than 100 million annual playing users

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Nintendo has revealed that it now has more than 100 million annual playing users. The company shared the new milestone as part of its fiscal year financial results for the period ending in March 2022. The results show that the company's annual playing users have been growing steadily over the past few years. Between April 2020 and March 2021, Nintendo had 87 million annual playing users. The company had 57 million annual playing users between April 2019 and March 2020, and 36 million between April 2018 and March 2019.

The company's earnings also reveal that Nintendo shipped 4.11 million Switch consoles between January and March, bringing its total to 23.06 million for the fiscal year. The number represents a 20 percent decline year-over-year when compared to the past year's figure of 28.83 million. Nintendo says the decline was due to shortages in semiconductors and other components.

nintendo annual playing users graph

Image Credits: Nintendo

Nintendo has shipped 107.65 million Switch consoles since it was launched in March 2017. The company forecasts sales of 21 million Switch units in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Nintendo also warned that some factors may impact the supply of products.

"If COVID-19 interferes with production or transportation in the future, this might impact the supply of products," the company said in its earnings release. "Other unpredictable risks to the development and marketing of products and services also continue to exist. In addition, the production of products might be affected by obstacles to the procurement of parts, such as the increase in global demand for semiconductor components."

Nintendo is set to release a number of Switch games this year, including "Splatoon 3," "Xenoblade Chronicles 3," "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet." One of the most anticipated titles, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," was recently delayed to spring 2023.

Review: Nintendo Switch OLED is a boon to handheld users but skippable as a home console update

