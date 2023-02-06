U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.50
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,970.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,551.50
    +36.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.90
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +0.80 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • Vix

    19.43
    +1.10 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2900
    -0.3170 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,880.00
    -29.91 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.49
    +0.36 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,734.76
    +41.11 (+0.15%)
     

Nintendo Shares Face Uphill Battle With Switch Seen Past Its Peak

Hideyuki Sano
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Ltd. has sat out the rally in tech stocks this year and may remain stuck in the doldrums until it unveils a successor to its Switch game console, which has seen sales declining over the past two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of the fabled creator of Mario and Zelda are up less than 2% this year while Sony Group Corp. has surged 20% with help from an improved PlayStation outlook. Microsoft Corp. has gained 7% despite a post-Covid slip in Xbox sales.

Earnings due Tuesday from Nintendo may do little to help its share price, with analysts expecting it to report a 5% drop in operating profit to 240.3 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. That would be its first year-on-year decline in the key holiday quarter since 2017, the year the Switch was introduced.

“I think sales of the Switch are entering a downtrend — I think that’s why its share price has not risen much,” said Hiroaki Tomori, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. “If the sales of hardware products slow, the sales of software will inevitably also slow.”

Sales of the company’s flagship console have retreated from the peak of 28.8 million units in the financial year ended March 2021, when pandemic free time boosted demand for game machines. In light of this decline, recent news that the company plans to increase production of the the six-year-old product came as a surprise to market observers.

“The stock market does not believe Nintendo can increase Switch production,” said Kenji Fukuyama, an analyst at UBS Securities Japan Co. “This year is perceived to be a big limbo period in terms of the platform cycle — investors do not have high expectations for 2023-24 earnings.” The company will likely launch a new hardware product next year, he said.

Unlike its main rivals Sony and Microsoft, which have diverse operations in the tech and media fields, Nintendo shares are more of a pure play on video games. The Switch maker is trading at about 13 times forward earnings, several points below Sony and 10 points lower than Microsoft.

While some investors may see Nintendo as undervalued given its rich content, the company’s valuations come under pressure when its console shipments are seen peaking out, according to Fukuyama. The company’s results for the latest quarter may also show a negative impact from the yen’s rebound, he said, noting that a gain of 1 yen per dollar lowers the company’s annual operating profit by 3 billion yen.

“Thinking in terms of catalysts for Nintendo, they aren’t the stock you would choose now,” Tomori said.

Tech Chart of the Day

The 23% surge in Meta Platforms Inc.’s shares on Thursday added about $88 billion in market value to the company. Yet that’s not even close to the biggest single-day value increase of the past year. Fellow tech mega-caps Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. top the tally, each gaining about $191 billion in one session.

Top Tech Stories

  • Apple’s latest iPhones are selling at discounts of more than $100 in China, an unusually steep price cut just months after launch that suggests dwindling demand for even its highest-end devices.

  • Dell Technologies Inc., facing plummeting demand for personal computers, will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, adding to the wave of technology companies announcing that they will let thousands of employees go.

  • Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. takeover faces a key decision in Britain as the nation’s merger watchdog marks its arrival as a global regulator with findings that could set the trajectory to the mega deal finalizing — or falling apart.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter Inc. is “trending to breakeven” after he had to save it from “bankruptcy.” The billionaire said in a tweet Sunday that the last three months were “extremely tough.”

  • Tesla Inc. raised the prices of its Model Y SUV in the US late Friday. The cost of the Model Y Long Range has increased by $1,500 to $54,990, while the Model Y Performance is up $1,000 to $57,990, according to the company’s website.

  • Advanced artificial intelligence systems stand to threaten jobs primarily in the financial, legal and technology sectors, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

  • Shares of Paytm rose after India’s leading digital payments brand posted a narrower third-quarter loss with a surge in revenue.

--With assistance from Tom Contiliano and Subrat Patnaik.

(Updates at the market open.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond announces plan to raise $1 billion, stock falls 24%

    Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock sank 24% after the embattled retailer announced it will raise as much as $1.025 billion through an equity offering.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plunge — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Look for stocks to lose 30% from here, says strategist David Rosenberg. And don’t even think about turning bullish until 2024.

    'There’s nothing right now in my collection of metrics telling me that we’re anywhere close to a bottom.' He suggests owning bonds, gold and consumer staples.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Snap Stock Snaps Back: 1 Big Reason to Buy It Right Now

    Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.

  • Occidental’s CEO Says Stock Buybacks Take Priority Over Oil Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. may redeem Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred stock this year as the oil giant prioritizes share buybacks over production growth, said Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Co

  • ‘Big Short’ hedge funder says he thinks we’re headed for a ‘run-of-the-mill’ recession—but the bigger ‘paradigm shift’ is really on his mind

    Steve Eisman says some market paradigms get deeply embedded in people’s minds. “They can’t even imagine, at times, that there could be anything else.”

  • Why C3.ai Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service company, were moving higher again as the stakes continued to build in artificial intelligence and investors continue to look to C3.ai as one of the few pure plays available in AI. Coming on the heels of news that ChatGPT's has reached 100 million users and it would charge $20 a month for a "plus" tier, Google said today that it was launching its own conversational search tool, named Bard. Bard isn't live, but Google said it will be made available in the coming weeks and is now being opened up to "trusted testers."

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

    Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the early stages of The Coca-Cola Co., American Express Co. and several other modern behemoths, mostly before they were the titans you know today. But even Buffett has made some poo

  • Tesla plans Cybertruck production to begin by end of 2023, Canoo fundraises in discount shares sale

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to examine Tesla's schedule to start manufacturing on the Cybertruck, as well as EV maker Canoo's plans to fundraise $52.5 million in discounted shares sale.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Palantir Stock vs. C3.ai Stock

    Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • IBM’s ‘substantial’ dividend, debt take wind out of Big Blue’s sails as analyst downgrades stock

    With IMB's transformation efforts and its somewhat stable stock price over the year, there's no catalyst to push share prices higher, one analyst says.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey and Syria as Rescue Teams ArriveTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontation

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.