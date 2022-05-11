Nintendo Switch falls to new all-time low of $260 at Amazon

This is a golden moment to buy a console ahead of your summer vacation. Amazon is selling the standard Nintendo Switch with blue and red Joy-Cons at a new all-time low price of $260, or $40 below the official sticker. That's $20 better than a Woot deal from February, and a large-enough discount that you can easily use the savings to buy a microSD card for storing additional games.

Buy Nintendo Switch at Amazon - $260

The regular Switch might not have the eye-catching screen of the OLED model, but the fundamentals that make the system so enjoyable remain intact. This is a console you can use either handheld or at your TV, and without making too many compromises. The current revision offers plenty of battery life. And most importantly, the Switch now has a huge catalog of hits after five years, ranging from launch-era titles like Breath of the Wild through to recent successes like Metroid Dread. You won't run out of games to play on a long road trip.

You're likely already familiar with the limitations. The Switch isn't as powerful as dedicated TV consoles like the PS5 or the comparably-priced Xbox Series S, so you won't get 4K or some of the more visually demanding games on the market. And while you might not miss the Switch OLED's display, you'll also have to go without its improved stand and dock-based Ethernet jack. At this price, though, it's an easy choice if you want a two-in-one device or just don't want to pay a stiff premium to play current games.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.