Nintendo Switch Black Friday starts now—save at Walmart, HSN, QVC and more

Black Friday 2021: Best Nintendo Switch Deals

If you're an avid gamer or looking to try it out, there's no better place to start than a Nintendo Switch Console during your early Black Friday shopping. This year, Walmart is where it's at for Nintendo Switch games, with Jumanji: The Video Game for only $14!

The best bundle you can buy is the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console w/Screen Protector and Case for $499.99. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle or a great game to play on your console, we've compiled the best deals on the web from Walmart, HSN and QVC.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle deals

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

