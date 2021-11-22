U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.94
    -15.02 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,619.25
    +17.27 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,854.76
    -202.68 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.35
    -11.81 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.42
    -0.33 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1244
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0890 (+5.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8220
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,233.00
    -2,113.93 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,388.77
    -22.27 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.46
    +31.89 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Nintendo Switch Black Friday starts now—save at Walmart, HSN, QVC and more

Cailey Lindberg, Reviewed
·1 min read
Black Friday 2021: Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Black Friday 2021: Best Nintendo Switch Deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're an avid gamer or looking to try it out, there's no better place to start than a Nintendo Switch Console during your early Black Friday shopping. This year, Walmart is where it's at for Nintendo Switch games, with Jumanji: The Video Game for only $14!

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

The best bundle you can buy is the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console w/Screen Protector and Case for $499.99. Whether you're looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle or a great game to play on your console, we've compiled the best deals on the web from Walmart, HSN and QVC.

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle deals

The best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2021: The best Nintendo Switch Deals right now

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo bundles 'Mario Kart 8' with the Switch for Black Friday

    Save $68 on a Nintendo Switch or grab yourself some first-party games at a significant discount.

  • Nintendo Switch's Black Friday bundle is here, plus where to get PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks

    Read on for all you need to know about early Black Friday gaming deals.

  • Xbox series X stock - live: Restock news and dates from John Lewis, EE and more

    Follow live for the latest restock updates from Currys, Argos, Asda and more

  • PS5: New patent suggests Sony could finally let people customise the colour of their PlayStation 5

    The company has filed a patent for the faceplates on its PS5. Other companies have already offered such services, but Sony has responded with legal action that has mostly kept them off the market. Before the PlayStation 5’s release last year, Matt Maclaurin – who was then the head of user experience design – said that the console was “customisable in ways previous gens weren’t” and hinted that the company could offer a special edition black version.

  • Shop the best PlayStation early Black Friday deals available at Amazon, GameStop and more

    If you want to add to your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 collection, there are early Black Friday deals on games, controllers and more to see today.

  • Fresh Off Legal Skirmish, Sony Secures PS5 Plate Patent

    If Thanksgiving week is all about setting plates, here’s a tidbit you can feast on: Sony appears to have been granted a patent earlier this month from the United States Trademark Office for plate covers, spurring some observers to speculate that alt-colored PS5 plates could be in the works.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Dubai Ranks of IPO Hopefuls Grow With Shuaa Plans for Two Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Shuaa Capital PSC, which oversees around $14 billion in assets, is considering initial public offerings of two of its portfolio companies as Dubai’s efforts to revive its stock market gain traction among private businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping

  • Earnings to Watch in Holiday-Shortened Week: Zoom, Medtronic, Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Deere in Focus

    Following is a list of earnings scheduled for release Nov 22-26, along with previews for select companies. Some investors believe that small-cap stocks will benefit from a strong economy, low valuations, and an unfavourable impact of tax reforms. They will keep an eye out for signs that rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits this quarter and in the future. It is worth noting that the U.S. stock market will be closed for the Thanksgiving hol

  • French Fintech Lydia Taps Bitpanda to Let 5.5M Users Trade Crypto

    Austrian crypto exchange Bitpanda has teamed with French mobile payments app Lydia to offer Lydia’s 5.5 million users the ability to invest in digital assets. Bitpanda announced Monday its digital asset investment product is now fully integrated with Lydia’s payments app, which will enable Lydia customers to invest in over 170 digital assets from cryptocurrencies to commission-free fractional stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETF) and precious metals.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed, Nasdaq pulls back after Biden nominates Powell for Federal Reserve chair

    Stocks gained on Monday at the start of a holiday-shortened week, as traders considered the highly anticipated renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the top role at the central bank.

  • Can Kellogg Be The Top Healthcare B-School? This Deep-Pocketed Alum Thinks So

    Kent Hawryluk has given $3 million to his alma mater the Kellogg School of Management to create new scholarship that Kent Hawryluk believes that Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management has the potential to become ... The post Can Kellogg Be The Top Healthcare B-School? This Deep-Pocketed Alum Thinks So appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Activision CEO Reportedly Says He Would Consider Leaving if Culture Can’t Be Fixed

    The Wall Street Journal reports that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick stopped short of saying he would step down in a meeting with executives.

  • Activision CEO Kotick would consider leaving if he can’t quickly fix problems – WSJ

    In a meeting on Friday with executives of the video game publisher’s Blizzard Entertainment unit, Kotick stopped short of saying he would step down, but left it open if misconduct issues at the company weren’t fixed quickly, the people quoted told WSJ. Activision Blizzard did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours. The move comes after some employees at the company staged a walkout last Tuesday after a Wall Street Journal report https://on.wsj.com/30IoWoL stated that Kotick knew about allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously reported.

  • Luxury NFT Market Could Hit $56B by 2030: Morgan Stanley

    The bank expects the NFT market to grow to around $300 billion by 2030.

  • El Salvador's Bitcoin Bond Specifications

    New data shared by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele reveals his plans to issue a $1 billion “Bitcoin Bond” with a 10-year maturity on the Liquid Network. Half of the money raised will be used to purchase bitcoin, and the rest will fund construction of a new ”Bitcoin City” along the Gulf of Fonseca near a volcano. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Reports, Vietnam Shutdown Hits Athletic Goods

    DKS stock edged higher on Monday. The company reports as it grapples with limited product availability caused by a manufacturing shutdown in Vietnam hitting companies like Nike. DKS stock rose 1.2% to 140.28 in the stock market today.

  • Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

    Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • El Salvador Plans Tokenized Bitcoin Bonds and Tax-Free ‘Bitcoin City’

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador intends to issue the world’s first sovereign Bitcoin bonds and build Bitcoin City, which will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, President Nayib Bukele announced in the beach town of Mizata to a crowd of cheering Bitcoin enthusiasts. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Acros

  • When It Makes Sense To Convert a Roth IRA To a Traditional IRA

    Traditional and Roth IRAs are taxed differently, and that can determine which IRA is better for you. Find out if you should convert your Roth to a traditional IRA.