U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,809.29
    +347.81 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Nintendo bundles 'Mario Kart 8' with the Switch for Black Friday

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·2 min read

We all know that Nintendo doesn’t discount its games often, so Black Friday ends up being one of the few times you can snag a great deal on its consoles and first party games. This year we’re looking at a nice bundle for the Nintendo Switch itself nearly identical to the one it offered last year, which packages a Switch with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. 

Mario, Link, Isabelle, Squid Girl
Mario, Link, Isabelle, Squid Girl

Those two freebies will normally cost you $68 by themselves, but they come included in this package for the standard Switch console price of $300. Take note that this is the regular Switch and not the OLED edition, which still costs $50 more (if you can find one) and doesn’t come with a free game.

Buy Nintendo Switch bundle at Amazon - $300Buy Nintendo Switch bundle at Best Buy - $300

Also on sale are a slew of first-party titles from Nintendo, including the recent classic Breath of the Wild alongside other great titles like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Also included? Engadget staff faves like Astral Chain and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which both made our year-end best-of list back in 2019.

However, the two heavy-hitters to look out for are Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Engadget senior editor Devindra Hardawar and editor-in-chief Dana Wollman had pretty nice things to say about the former, which was perennially out of stock in 2020 as players stuck at home used it to stay in shape.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $55 Buy Ring Fit Adventure at GameStop - $55 Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Best Buy - $55

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, essentially a remote control vehicle that lets you turn your home into a real-life Mario Kart course, gets the biggest discount of all: Normally it’s a $100 game, but this week it’s down to a tidy $60 at selected retailers.

Buy Mario Kart Live Home Circuit at Amazon - $60 Buy Mario Kart Live Home Circuit at GameStop - $60 Buy Mario Kart Live Home Circuit at Best Buy - $60

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Friday Apple deals for 2021: iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch

    Black Friday Apple deals are always worth taking a look at. While Apple itself only sometimes offers Black Friday discounts of its own, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more, almost always carry at least some kind of sale for Apple products for Black Friday. In other words, whether you want a new Mac … The post Black Friday Apple deals for 2021: iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watch appeared first on BGR.

  • NYC bill bans AI recruiting tools that fail bias checks

    New York City's council has passed a bill banning AI hiring tools that don't pass anti-discrimination checks.

  • Apple reportedly tells workers they're allowed to discuss conditions and pay

    Apple has reportedly sent a memo telling staff they can discuss working conditions and pay, although

  • Local defense attorney Scott Schroeder points to flaws by prosecution in Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

    Local defense attorney Scott Schroeder explains what the prosecution did wrong in the Rittenhouse case.

  • Nintendo Switch's Black Friday bundle is here, plus where to get PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks

    Read on for all you need to know about early Black Friday gaming deals.

  • These Are the Tech Toys That 13-Year-Old Boys Want This Year

    The best toys and gifts for 13-year-old boys include video game accessories, STEM toys, drone and more — according to kids, parents and parenting experts. Each year, the Good Housekeeping Institute tests hundreds of toys and electronics in order to find the best gifts for kids. The toys and gifts for 13-year-old boys below includes a mix of lab-tested toys and tech, Good Housekeeping Toy Award winners, and best-selling products with rave reviews.

  • Black Friday is set to be a big disappointment for gaming

    Console gamers resting their hopes on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox discounts should prepare for the worst

  • Save $20 on one year of PlayStation Plus with this epic Black Friday markdown

    PlayStation Plus gets you access to access to the hottest video games around—and right now an annual subscription is only $39.99

  • How PlayStation 5 Was Built

    Mark Cerny, Lead System Architect of the PlayStation 5, breaks down all the went into the creation of Sony's latest video game console.

  • Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Argos, Game, Currys and more

    Follow along for live stock alerts, rumours, predictions and Xbox news from Smyths, Game, Argos and more

  • Black Friday video game deals 2021: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

    Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some … The post Black Friday video game deals 2021: PS5, Xbox Series X, more appeared first on BGR.

  • What The Xbox Series X/S Has (And Hasn’t) Added Over The Year

    When Microsoft released its next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S, nearly a year ago, it was tough to want for much. After all, both machines used the same interface and UI as their seven-year-old predecessor, the Xbox One. Familiarity allows little room for desire. Why change what (mostly) works?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: E-commerce Giant JD.com Flashes Buy Signal

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Peter Schiff warns inflation will help 'push the economy into recession' — 3 ways to protect yourself like him

    Schiff publicly predicted the 2008 housing crash. He's concerned once again.

  • Ladbrokes Owner Entain Bids $1 Billion for Baltic NBA Betting Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- British betting firm Entain Plc is pursuing a takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group, one of the Baltic region’s largest gambling companies, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingEntain made an ind

  • Raoul's Big Picture: Bitcoin's Taproot Facelift & the Economy

    Bitcoin just got its biggest upgrade yet with Taproot, which will streamline transaction processing and make everything more efficient. In the U.S., the House finally passes President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Build Back Better spending bill, but there might be further revisions from the Senate. In Austria, days after issuing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, the country has announced a full lockdown starting Monday and legally mandated vaccination from February 1, 2022. If other countries follow suit with their own lockdowns, it could trigger more global supply chain issues. Raoul Pal, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, joins to give the big picture on Taproot and what he’s looking at in the economy. Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3Cy7uke

  • Corvel Insider Sold Over $460K In Company Stock

    Gordon Clemons, Insider at Corvel (NASDAQ:CRVL), made a large insider sell on November 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Clemons sold 2,370 shares of Corvel at prices ranging from $193.50 to $195.05. The total transaction amounted to $460,709. Following the transaction, Clemons still owns 1,408,837 shares of Corvel worth $271,243,387.00. Corvel shares are trading down 0.35% at $192.53 at the

  • Fifth Third Bancorp 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Earns Five MarCom Awards

    Report highlights how Bank lives its purpose, affirms commitment to customers, communities, employees, shareholders and regulators

  • El Salvador Plans Tokenized Bitcoin Bonds and Tax-Free ‘Bitcoin City’

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador intends to issue the world’s first sovereign Bitcoin bonds and build Bitcoin City, which will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, President Nayib Bukele announced in the beach town of Mizata to a crowd of cheering Bitcoin enthusiasts. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Planet

  • Earnings to Watch in Holiday-Shortened Week: Zoom, Medtronic, Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Deere in Focus

    Following is a list of earnings scheduled for release Nov 22-26, along with previews for select companies. Some investors believe that small-cap stocks will benefit from a strong economy, low valuations, and an unfavourable impact of tax reforms. They will keep an eye out for signs that rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits this quarter and in the future. It is worth noting that the U.S. stock market will be closed for the Thanksgiving hol