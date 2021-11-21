Nintendo bundles 'Mario Kart 8' with the Switch for Black Friday

We all know that Nintendo doesn’t discount its games often, so Black Friday ends up being one of the few times you can snag a great deal on its consoles and first party games. This year we’re looking at a nice bundle for the Nintendo Switch itself nearly identical to the one it offered last year, which packages a Switch with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Those two freebies will normally cost you $68 by themselves, but they come included in this package for the standard Switch console price of $300. Take note that this is the regular Switch and not the OLED edition, which still costs $50 more (if you can find one) and doesn’t come with a free game.

Buy Nintendo Switch bundle at Amazon - $300Buy Nintendo Switch bundle at Best Buy - $300

Also on sale are a slew of first-party titles from Nintendo, including the recent classic Breath of the Wild alongside other great titles like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Also included? Engadget staff faves like Astral Chain and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which both made our year-end best-of list back in 2019.

However, the two heavy-hitters to look out for are Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Engadget senior editor Devindra Hardawar and editor-in-chief Dana Wollman had pretty nice things to say about the former, which was perennially out of stock in 2020 as players stuck at home used it to stay in shape.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $55 Buy Ring Fit Adventure at GameStop - $55 Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Best Buy - $55

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, essentially a remote control vehicle that lets you turn your home into a real-life Mario Kart course, gets the biggest discount of all: Normally it’s a $100 game, but this week it’s down to a tidy $60 at selected retailers.

Buy Mario Kart Live Home Circuit at Amazon - $60 Buy Mario Kart Live Home Circuit at GameStop - $60 Buy Mario Kart Live Home Circuit at Best Buy - $60

