Watch Nintendo's Indie World stream here at 10AM ET

Nintendo will host its latest Indie World Showcase today at 10AM ET. On Tuesday, the company said the show would run approximately 20 minutes and showcase a handful of new indie games coming to the Switch. Will we finally get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong? We don’t know. Team Cherry announced the sequel to its beloved Metrodvania in 2019, and fans have been waiting for a release date ever since.

Either way, you can watch the entire showcase unfold below and on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel. And if you miss the livestream, we’ll have you covered with all the major announcements following the event.