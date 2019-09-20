Nintendo's $199 Switch Lite packs plenty of power into a small package

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a $199 version of the Switch that's designed to be more portable. (Image: Dan Howley)

Nintendo's (NTDOY) Switch is one of the fastest selling game consoles of all time. After just three years on the market, it's already running up on the lifetime sales of Microsoft's Xbox One, which has been around for twice as long.

Not satisfied with one Switch, Nintendo is rolling out its new Switch lite — a smaller, slimmed down, and entirely portable version of the Nintendo Switch.

The Switch Lite, which launches Sept. 20, is designed specifically for gaming on the go. It drops the ability to play games on your big-screen TV, but similarly gets a price cut to $199 from $299 for the standard console.

It's an impressive value that's capable of playing nearly every Switch game out there, but you'll need to manage some trade-offs.

The Switch versus the Switch Lite

Nintendo's Switch console comes with the main Switch console, which sports a 6.2-inch display that connects to the company's twin Joy-Con controllers for use as a portable system. A dock that plugs into your TV's HDMI port lets you play games on your couch, taking advantage of your larger TV set.

The Switch Lite is a different console, except for the processor on the inside. The system doesn't connect to your TV, even if you try to drop it into the standard Switch's TV dock, because it's only meant to be played as a handheld.

The Switch Lite also integrates its Joy-Con controllers into the console's body, making one single piece of textured plastic. What's more, the Switch Lite doesn't have a kickstand built in. So while you can connect multiple controllers to the system, you'll need to figure out a way to stand it up.

A model puts the controller on to the Nintendo Switch during a presentation event of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) More

Then there's the screen size. While the Switch has a 6.2-inch display, the Switch Lite gets a smaller 5.5-inch panel. In fact, everything about the Switch Lite is smaller than the Switch. Its 0.61-pound body is lighter than the 0.88-pound standard Switch. The Switch Light also has a smaller footprint than the Switch, making it more comfortable to hold for long play periods.

The first time I pick up the Lite, I was surprised by how, well, light it felt compared to the original.

Gaining while you lose

So far it sounds like you're losing a lot with the Switch Lite versus the Switch. But that's not exactly the case.

I use my regular Switch all the time, whether it's during my commute or as a handheld on the couch. Occasionally, I'll plug it into my TV, but those times are few and far between.

I've been playing "Fire Emblem: Three Houses" on the Switch and Switch Lite, and found that it's largely the same experience. I do wish the screen on the Switch Lite were the same as the original Switch, but it won't make or break the experience.

The Nintendo Switch Lite easily slides into my jeans pocket. (Image: Dan Howley) More

As far as performance, the Switch Lite packs the exact same Nvidia (NVDA) Tegra chip as the original Switch. You're not going to see any difference in graphic capabilities between the two versions of the Switch.

There's one more benefit to the Switch Lite's design: improved battery life. Nintendo estimates the Light will get between three and seven hours of battery life. The original Switch, on the other hand, gets two and a half to six and a half hours.