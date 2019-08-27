Nintendo's Switch Lite is a Gameboy for a new generation

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a $199 version of the Switch that's designed to be more portable. (Image: Howley)

Not content with releasing just one version of its incredibly popular Switch console, Nintendo (NTDOY) is preparing to launch a more portable iteration called the Switch Lite later this month. Available Sept. 20, the Switch Lite, which, will retail for $199, $100 less than the standard Switch, is a new kind of take on the classic handheld formula that Nintendo helped birth with the original Gameboy.

I got to try out the Switch Lite ahead of the console's launch, and it looks like the perfect option for gamers who are looking for something more lightweight and easier on the wallet. There are some trade-offs, but for gamers on the go, the Switch Lite has the makings of a winner.

A lighter Nintendo Switch

The standard Nintendo Switch is designed to be used both at home via its included TV doc that lets you play on your big screen, and on the go. I've been using mine since the system launched in 2017, and I regularly take the console to work for quick play sessions during my commute, before dropping it back into its dock and playing on my TV at home.

It's frustrating that all consoles don't offer the same level of functionality and flexibility, but then, the Switch's portability also means that it can't offer the same kind of graphics performance as Sony's (SNE) PlayStation 4 or Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox One.

The Nintendo Switch Lite easily slides into my jeans pocket. (Image: Howley) More

The key difference between the Switch and Switch Lite is that the Switch Lite is meant to be used solely as a portable console. You can't drop the Lite into the Switch TV dock, so don't expect to play games on your big screen. The Lite's Joy-Con controllers are permanently attached to the console, so you can't swap them out for another pair like you can with the standard Switch.

Those Joy-Cons also lack the IR camera found on the standard Switch's Joy-Cons, as well as the controllers' rumble feature. And since the Switch Lite is meant to be used as a handheld console, it also lacks the built-in kickstand found on the standard Switch, so you won't be able to play games in tablet-top mode, either.

Taking out those functions, as well as the mechanism needed to connect the Joy-Cons to the Switch itself, helps save on the overall weight of the Switch Lite. According to Nintendo, the Switch Lite weighs just 0.61 pounds compared to the standard Switch's 0.88 pounds.

The original Nintendo Switch in its TV dock. (Image: AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) More

That doesn't look like much of a difference on paper, but when I picked up the Switch Lite, it genuinely felt a good deal lighter than the Switch I've been using for the past 2 years.

The Switch Lite, however, also has a smaller screen than the standard model, 5.5 inches versus the larger unit's 6.2 inches. I wasn't put off by the smaller display, though. I could see it being an issue in games that are heavy on text such as the recently released "Fire Emblem: Three Houses."

Less can be more

Despite how much Nintendo has stripped from the Switch Lite, it still offers the same level of performance as the standard model, thanks to its Nvidia (NVDA) processor, which means you'll be able to play every Switch game out there on either system.

For games that don't support handheld mode, and there are a few out there, Switch Lite players will have to connect a pair of separate Joy-Cons to the Lite. I'm still not exactly sure how that will work, though, since the Switch Lite doesn't have a kickstand that would let you set the console on a table to play without holding it.