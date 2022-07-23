U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,185.39
    -1,124.28 (-4.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Nintendo’s Switch Lite is on sale for $160 today only

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

For today only, Woot has discounted the Nintendo Switch Lite. With a 20 percent reduction, the $200 handheld is currently $160. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on the entry-level Switch. Note that the promotion is only available while supplies last. As of the writing of this story, the blue model is out of stock, leaving only the turquoise, yellow and coral ones available to purchase.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite at Woot - $160

The Switch Lite is ideal for those who plan to use the console exclusively for handheld gaming since it doesn’t feature a TV output. Engadget awarded the system a score of 90 in 2019. It’s lighter and more comfortable to hold than the standard and OLED models thanks to a design that’s more compact and does away with detachable Joy-Cons. A proper d-pad also makes the Switch Lite better for playing 2D games. The display isn’t as vivid as the one on the OLED model, but it’s about as bright as the LCD screen on the standard variant. Even with the Switch Lite’s shortcomings, it’s a great system and one of the most affordable ways you can access Nintendo’s compelling library of first-party games.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James, Rick and Morty are coming to fighting game 'MultiVersus'

    Warner Bros. Games' take on Super Smash Bros. goes into open beta next week.

  • 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' trailer hints at Sauron's return

    Amazon's full 'The Rings of Power' trailer warns that Sauron is coming back.

  • DHS begins criminal investigation over deleted Secret Service texts from January 6th

    Homeland Security has opened a criminal investigation into the Secret Service deleting messages relating to the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riot.

  • Verizon Shares See Biggest Loss Since 2008 After Outlook Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. shares plunged to their biggest drop in 14 years after the mobile-phone company cut its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Day-Old Grain Export DealThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeStudent Loan Borrowers Aren’t Waiting for Biden’s Pr

  • Robot dog outfitted with machine gun in Russia brings us closer to real-life ‘Black Mirror’

    A robot dog modified to include a machine gun on the top half of its body has captured the attention of the internet with its sophisticated design resembling something out of a sci-fi thriller. As shown in the video, which has garnered over 7.3 million views on Twitter, a silver-colored robot dog runs along a firing range as it opens fire on various targets. All the people who laughed off the “worrywarts” years ago for freaking out about the Funny Dancing Robot Dogs (tm) should be forced to watch this video once a day for the remainder of the year.

  • Ethereum supply to shrink after 'Merge' upgrade, says Vitalik Buterin

    Ethereum will change its monetary policy in the long-awaited 'Merge' upgrade, with the annual issuance of its ether cryptocurrency to be slashed by up to 90%.

  • Top Tech Stocks for August 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Eligible Americans can now get $30 off their monthly internet bill with this federal program

    Qualifying Americans can now get a discount on broadband as well as computers and tablets under the new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

  • 12 things you didn’t know about your video game console can do: PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

    Whether you own a PS5, Xbox or Nintendo Switch, you might just be scratching the surface of what your gaming console can do.

  • Binance Says It Doesn't Stake or Lend 'Locked' Dogecoin

    Binance's clarification comes after Twitterati questioned the inner working of the staking product dedicated to proof-of-work coins.

  • Verizon Shares Drop After Reporting Flat Q2 Revenue Growth, FY22 Guidance Cut

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) reported a flat second-quarter FY22 sales growth year-on-year to $33.79 billion, beating the consensus of $33.77 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.31 missed the consensus of $1.32. Total wireless service revenue was $18.4 billion, up 9.1% Y/Y, reflecting the company's ownership of TracFone, further progress on its premium Unlimited strategy, and substantial Business volumes. Service and other revenue were down 3.9% due to revenues lost from Verizon Media Group. Th

  • 5 of the best-rated laptops you can buy right now, including a new MacBook for under $1,000

    This laptop is thin, light and boasts a long battery life, and it was rated the best ultrabook by Wirecutter. The site likes the Dell XPS 13 (9310) because it “offers the best balance of what makes an ultrabook great: It’s exceptionally light and compact, its battery will last through a full day of work or classes, and it has a good keyboard and trackpad.”

  • Microsoft To Block This Vital MS Office Feature Soon

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed blocking Visual Basic Applications (VBA) macros in Office apps by default from July 27. Microsoft had quietly rolled back the change earlier this month, citing unspecified "user feedback," the TechCrunch reports. Microsoft believed that the initial rollout in June caused issues for organizations using macros to automate routine processes, such as data collection or running specific tasks. Microsoft acknowledged pausing the rollout to make some additional c

  • The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $130, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include the apple TV 4K for $130, Amazon's Echo for $60 and the Chromecast with Google TV for $40.

  • Can Crypto Be Hacked?

    Investors worldwide have swarmed on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, lured by the promise of quick riches regardless of the risks. Bitcoin's success has fueled legions of follow-on projects, imitators, and fans. There are weaknesses that hackers can exploit, which means your cryptocurrency can be hacked; however, it can only be done in certain scenarios.

  • Amazon defined warehouse robotics -- so, what’s next?

    It took exactly two minutes for today’s TC Sessions: Robotics fulfillment panel to make its first Amazon mention. It played a foundational role with the 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems that birthed Amazon Robotics, and remains the 800-pound gorilla looming in the background of any conversation about warehouse automation. The 10-year-old Kiva acquisition remains the foundation piece of Amazon’s play.

  • Sharing your Google Calendar can be done in three easy steps. Here's what you need to do.

    Google Calendar's sharing capabilities make it a useful tool. Here's how to share yours in three easy steps, starting by going to My Calendars.

  • Surveillance is pervasive: Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you

    Video cameras on city streets are only the most visible way your movements can be tracked. AP Photo/Mel EvansThe U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras. Most Americans are aware of video surveillance of public spaces. Lik

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty records largest fall in a year

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 5.01% on Friday, marking the third decline in a row and the largest fall since July 2021, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Celsius Network could add to crypto mining struggles Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 27.69 trillion at a block height of 745,920, […]

  • Google Pixel 6a Review: The Best Pixel Yet and It's Just $449

    For under $500 the Pixel 6a delivers on a smooth experience with excellent cameras and long battery life.