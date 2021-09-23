Online 'Expansion Pack' brings N64 and Genesis games to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo is rolling out a new membership plan for Switch Online, and it'll unlock a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier will go live in October. Nintendo has not shared pricing details yet, but the company says more information is coming soon.

Games in the Online Expansion Pack include Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Starfox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Tennis, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Ecco the Dolphin, Phantasy Star IV, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 2, among other iconic titles. Additional N64 games will be added to the lineup over time, including Pokemon Snap, Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask and Paper Mario. See a complete list of Expansion Pack titles at the end of the article.

The Expansion Pack tier grants members all of the perks of a traditional Switch Online subscription, and it takes some classic games online for the first time. Mario Kart 64, for instance, will be playable online for up to four players.

Alongside the new (old) games and the fresh Online tier, Nintendo is rolling out wireless N64 and Genesis gamepads just for the Switch, and only for Online subscribers. The controllers are $50 each and will require a Switch Online membership to purchase.

Switch owners have been anxiously waiting for N64 games to hit the system since it launched in 2017, and the inclusion of Genesis titles is the cherry on top of today's news. The surprising part is how the games will be distributed, via a new form of subscription DLC.

Nintendo provided the following list of old-school games included in the Online Expansion Pack:

Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games (With More To Come!)

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games